Marine Corps Veteran & Entrepreneur Files for President of the United States in Colorado & Utah as an Independent--To Challenge for Democratic Nomination

"The government thinks they are above the law because they know that whoever has the money makes the rules. That is why I am calling on Representatives Pressley and Amash to join the ticket as my VP and Chief of Staff, respectively—to end qualified immunity and the Federal Reserve Bank. We're all American—let's team up for liberty."

Joe McHugh offers a clear plan to restore liberty in America:

Replace the Federal Reserve Bank with the Credit Union of the United States .

Get off of oil, out of oil-wars, invest in renewables and organics, and split the profits with the people instead of the banks. End Qualified Immunity and the War on Drugs.

Legalize cannabis and decriminalize all drugs to get people out of prison, off the pills, off the streets, back to work, and to reunite and strengthen families. Pass a Void for Vagueness Amendment.

Ensure that all laws are clear, objective, and easily understood by the average American. Declassify government to empower people with the same information as our representatives.

Liberty and justice for all—Donate $4.20 at LibertyStrikesBack.com.

About the Candidate: Joe McHugh is a Marine Corps veteran, entrepreneur and author with a background in finance and economics. He has earned a BA of International Relations and Political Economics from Michigan State University and an MBA from Babson College, the #1 school in entrepreneurship worldwide. McHugh believes that a clean, green America is healthy, wealthy and free.

Contact: Joe McHugh

Joe McHugh for President

586-243-5797

[email protected]

IG, T, FB: @votejoemchugh

www.LibertyStrikesBack.com

SOURCE Joe McHugh for President

Related Links

www.votejoemchugh.com

