Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market Report 2022: Greater Deployment of Offshore Patrol Vessels is Expected to Drive Growth

Aug 30, 2022, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market By Subsystem, By Equipment Class, By Application, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Several countries have increased their naval capabilities through purchase of several advanced vessels and equipment. For instance, in November 2021, Italian Coast Guard entered into a contract with Fincantieri for supply of UAM multirole offshore patrol vessel, which is expected to be equipped with dynamic positioning system. Henceforth, greater deployment of offshore patrol vessels is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The market is driven by increase in seaborne trade across the globe, rise in number of dynamic position ships such as survey & research vessels, advancements in offshore drilling technology, and greater deployment of offshore patrol vessels.

However, complexity associated with the system and high maintenance costs hinder the growth of the global marine dynamic positioning system market.

Technological advancements, increase in development of autonomous ships, and introduction of laser-based dynamic positioning systems are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the global marine dynamic positioning system market.

Key Market Segments
By Subsystem

  • Control System
  • Power System
  • Thruster System

By Equipment Class

  • Class 1
  • Class 2
  • Class 3

By Application

  • Naval Vessels
  • Offshore Vessels
  • Others

By Sales Channel

  • Oem
  • Retrofit

By Region

  • LAMEA
  • Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Africa
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest Of Asia Pacific

Key Market Players

  • ABB Ltd
  • AB Volvo
  • General Electric Company
  • Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  • Marine Technologies, LLC
  • Navis Engineering Oy
  • Praxis Automation Technology B.V.
  • Reygar Ltd
  • Wartsila Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY SUBSYSTEM

CHAPTER 5: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT CLASS

CHAPTER 6: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

CHAPTER 8: MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

