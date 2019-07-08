Marine Electronics Market Estimated to Exhibit 5.0% CAGR Through 2029 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights has recently published a market research report about the marine electronics market during 2014 – 2018 and forecast for 2019 – 2029. There has been significant growth in the demand for boats and ships for fishing, logistics, and recreational water activities across the world since the past few years, especially in developing countries such as China, Brazil, India, and Mexico, which is contributing to the growth of the marine electronics market. Moreover, increase in oceanic trade is also creating potential growth opportunities for the marine electronics market. In addition, the increasing adoption of new and advanced equipment for marine navigation and communication is propelling the growth of marine electronics market.

Surge in industrialization and globalization is resulting in an increase in demand for ships and boats, which is ultimately driving the growth of the marine electronics market. Moreover, growing concerns regarding search & rescue, safety & security, and aid for the monitoring and navigation of marine transportation has increased the use of marine electronics devices. Furthermore, governments of various countries are also implementing various regulations for the mandatory installation of AIS in ships and boats which is, in turn, is fuelling the growth of the marine electronics market.

Download the Sample copy of Report with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2392

Defence Industry Remains Key Revenue Contributor

The increasing demand for marine electronics solutions from the defence sector is also generating potential growth opportunities for the marine electronics market. In order to increase coastal safety and security, the Coast Guard Office of Navigation Systems and Coast Guard Research and Development Center are working for the improvement of communication and navigation for continuous broadcast and autonomous systems. Moreover, constant research and development by the defence sector for the improvement of marine navigation and communication is one of the major factors contributing in the growth of marine electronics market.

In the past few years, ocean carriage has witnessed significant growth in European and Asian countries. Counties in these regions, such as, India, China, Japan, France, and Germany, have large logistical operations that require continuous communication and monitoring. This creates potential demand for advanced monitoring systems in these regions and therefore, key players in the marine electronics market are focusing on offering advanced marine communication and navigation systems.

Preview Analysis of Marine Electronics Market is segmented by (Component - Hardware & Software; Application - Merchant Marine, Fishing Vessel , Yachts/Recreation, Military Naval, Autonomous Shipping, Smart Boat & Underwater Drones) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2029: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/marine-electronics-market

FMI has segmented the global marine electronics market on the basis of component, application, and region. Based on component, the global marine electronics market is sub-segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into GPS & radar systems, multi-function navigation, fish finders/SONAR modules, thermal & visible cameras, marine VHF communication devices, audio/video equipment, marine autopilots, autonomous identification systems, analogue & digital communication display, and satellite TV.

SEA&P Likely to Soon Outpace Europe

Based on application, the global marine electronics market is sub-segmented into merchant marine, fishing vessel, yachts/recreation, military naval, autonomous shipping, smart boat, and underwater drones. Among these, the underwater drones sub-segment is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of underwater drones for a wide range of underwater operations and inspection activities.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2392

In addition, on the basis of geography, Europe is expected to dominate the global marine electronics market. However, in the next few years, the SEA & Others of APAC region is expected to surpass Europe to become the leading region in global marine electronics market owing to the increasing marine activities and growing demand for advanced ships & boats in the countries of this region.

Some of the key players in the global marine electronics market research report include Navico, Furuno Electric, Garmin Ltd., FLIR Systems, Raytheon Company, Transas, Wärtsilä SAM Electronics, SRT Marine Systems, Icom Inc., Kongsberg Maritime, and Japan Radio. These companies in the marine electronics market are continually focusing on providing advanced marine electronics products and solutions by leveraging the latest technologies to enhance and expand their product portfolio with new innovations and technological advancements.

For additional insights on the marine electronics market, write to the analyst at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2392

More from Electronics, Semiconductors and ICT Market Intelligence:

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Electronics, Semiconductors and ICT Insights

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: http://www.technorhythms.com/

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE Future Market Insights