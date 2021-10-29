Marine Electronics Market Size Grows by USD 1.42 Bn| Market Trends, Analysis, And Opportunities | Technavio

The increase in adoption of GPS systems, growth in focus on improving marine transportation safety, and rise in seaborne trade will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the high cost associated with sonar systems may threaten the growth of the market.

Marine Electronics Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Marine Electronics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Sonar Systems



Radars



GPS Tracking Devices

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

For more insights on the contribution of each segment and regional growth, Get Sample Now!

Marine Electronics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Navico, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc are some of the major marine electronics market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Marine Electronics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine electronics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine electronics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine electronics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine electronics market vendors

Marine Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.42 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Navico, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

