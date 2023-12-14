Marine Enzymes Market to increase by USD 54.62 million from 2023 to 2028, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Air Liquide SA, Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine enzymes market is expected to grow by USD 54.62 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for food enzymes is notably driving the marine enzymes market. However, factors such as the complex production process of marine enzymes may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (food and beverages, medicine, nutraceutical, cosmetics, and others), type (proteases, xylanases, pectinase, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the marine enzymes market including Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Air Liquide SA, Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd., ArcticZymes Technologies ASA, BASF SE, BioLume Inc., Creative Enzymes, Dash Corp., Enzymatica AB, Enzyme Supplies Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Novozymes AS, and Revelations Biotech Pvt. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Air Liquide SA: The company offers marine enzymes that activate ingredient by biotechmarine under the brand SEPPIC.

Marine Enzymes Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Application

The market growth by the food and beverages segment is significant during the forecast period. In addition, various kinds are enzymes are being invented from microbes isolated from extreme marine environments, including lipases, proteases, and carbohydrates, which are used for various applications in the food and beverage industry. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC accounts for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US is one of the significant contributors to the market growth in North America due to the growth in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics segment is boosting the use of marine enzymes in this region. Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding the applications of enzymes and rising health consciousness among consumers are driving the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Marine Enzymes Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine enzymes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite marine enzymes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine enzyme market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of marine enzymes market companies

Marine Enzymes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 54.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Air Liquide SA, Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd., ArcticZymes Technologies ASA, BASF SE, BioLume Inc., Creative Enzymes, Dash Corp., Enzymatica AB, Enzyme Supplies Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Novozymes AS, and Revelations Biotech Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

