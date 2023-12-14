Marine Enzymes Market to increase by USD 54.62 million from 2023 to 2028, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Air Liquide SA, Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and more among key companies- Technavio

Technavio

14 Dec, 2023, 17:30 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine enzymes market is expected to grow by USD 54.62 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  6.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for food enzymes is notably driving the marine enzymes market. However, factors such as the complex production process of marine enzymes may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (food and beverages, medicine, nutraceutical, cosmetics, and others), type (proteases, xylanases, pectinase, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the marine enzymes market including Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Air Liquide SA, Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd., ArcticZymes Technologies ASA, BASF SE, BioLume Inc., Creative Enzymes, Dash Corp., Enzymatica AB, Enzyme Supplies Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Novozymes AS, and Revelations Biotech Pvt. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Marine Enzymes Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

 Air Liquide SA: The company offers marine enzymes that activate ingredient by biotechmarine under the brand SEPPIC.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Marine Enzymes Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Application

  • The market growth by the food and beverages segment is significant during the forecast period. In addition, various kinds are enzymes are being invented from microbes isolated from extreme marine environments, including lipases, proteases, and carbohydrates, which are used for various applications in the food and beverage industry. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.
  • Type

Geography 

  • APAC accounts for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US is one of the significant contributors to the market growth in North America due to the growth in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics segment is boosting the use of marine enzymes in this region. Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding the applications of enzymes and rising health consciousness among consumers are driving the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Marine Enzymes Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist marine enzymes market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the composite marine enzymes market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the marine enzyme market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of marine enzymes market companies

Marine Enzymes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 54.62 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.95

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Air Liquide SA, Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd., ArcticZymes Technologies ASA, BASF SE, BioLume Inc., Creative Enzymes, Dash Corp., Enzymatica AB, Enzyme Supplies Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Novozymes AS, and Revelations Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

News Releases in Similar Topics

