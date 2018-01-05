Marine Expert Joins Lockton After 30 Years in Industry

"Both our clients and Associates will greatly benefit from Anita's expertise in marine insurance and specialized risk," said Chris DiLullo, executive vice president in Lockton's Northeast US operations. "With more than three decades in the marine business, Anita has fostered relationships that will greatly benefit our clients."

Prior to joining Lockton, Farmer spent almost a decade at Gallagher. She was directly involved in account oversight, marketing, coverage negotiations, and production in the areas of marine cargo, stock throughput, motor truck cargo, warehousemen's legal and specialty risks. Throughout her career Farmer has worked with domestic and multinational clients to deliver customized solutions.

In her new role, Farmer will help clients develop risk management strategies and structure, negotiate, and implement complex marine insurance programs. She will also lead a team of marine insurance professionals from Lockton's New York office.

Farmer is a licensed insurance broker and holds the professional designation Associate in Risk Management (ARM). She is also an associate member of American Institute of Marine Underwriters (AIUM).

Farmer will be based in Lockton's New York City office, which is located at 1185 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 2010, New York, NY 10036. The New York office can be reached by calling 646-572-7300.

