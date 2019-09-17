Marine Industry Veteran Joins Athens Group Team

"We're excited that Jeet has joined Athens Group," said President and COO Nestor Fesas. "The skill set he brings – a stellar reputation in the marine services industry as well as extensive technical and market knowledge – will accelerate Athens Group's to expansion into this strategic market."

Athens Group's 21-plus year track record in performance and safety assurance services, spanning controls to electro-mechanical subsystems, puts the company at the forefront of understanding and quantifying the additional risks presented by the pervasive use of technology. These additional risks derive from the marine industry's reliance on complex integrated systems controls and automated systems, including increased cyber-security exposure.

"The addition of Jeet to our technology and services delivery team further solidifies Athens Group's position as a leader in advanced integrated systems inspection and verification," said Chief Technical Officer Bill O'Grady. "His experience and knowledge of how technology and cybersecurity issues are impacting marine safety and operations will be a great benefit to our clients and to the quality of our services."

About Athens Group

Athens Group delivers performance and safety assurance services to assist the E&P and marine industries design, construct, and operate safe, reliable drilling, production and marine assets. From topsides to subsea, our surveyors provide integrated systems inspection and test engineering to validate compliance with the highest standards for performance, reliability, and safety. Athens Group originated the E&P systems verification business in 2002 and was the first inspection company to focus on integrated control systems as a key driver of operational safety and reliability.

