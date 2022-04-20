Marine Insurance Market to register a growth of USD 4.20 billion |Use of multiple distribution channels is a key driver | Technavio

Marine Insurance Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 2.07%

Key market segments: Product (cargo, hull, offshore energy, and marine liability) and geography ( Europe , APAC, South America , MEA, and North America )

, APAC, , MEA, and ) Key Consumer Region & contribution: Europe at 52%

Marine Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.03% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.07 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, and North America Performing market contribution Europe at 52% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, China, France, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allianz Group, American International Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., AXA Group, Beazley Plc, Brown and Brown Inc., Lockton Companies, Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., and Swiss Re Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Marine Insurance Market Driver

Use of multiple distribution channels



The use of multiple distribution channels has helped the suppliers reach a broader audience, especially in emerging markets. New digital enterprise platforms are creating an omnichannel distribution, reducing costs, mitigating risks, and helping craft a better customer experience. Technological advances in the industry, such as digitization and analytics, have driven the use of online portals that improve customer experience.

Marine Insurance Market challenge

Low profitability



Strong demand opportunities in the emerging markets have attracted a pool of domestic and international suppliers, thereby driving market competition. Although the total written premium is high in regions such as APAC, suppliers' profitability in the region is low. This can be attributed to the decrease in premiums to sustain increasing competition in the market. Such measures to counter competition are likely to eventually affect the growth of the industry.

View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the market.

Key market vendors insights

The marine insurance market is fragmented, and vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

Allianz Group

American International Group Inc.

Aon Plc

Arthur J. Gallagher and Co.

and Co. AXA Group

Beazley Plc

Brown and Brown Inc.

Lockton Companies

Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.

Swiss Re Ltd.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a sample report

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Cargo The cargo segment will be significant in the marine insurance market share growth during the forecast period. By 2030, seaborne trade is expected to amount to 20-25 billion tons, with China accounting for a quarter of the global commercial fleet. This will, in turn, increase the number of insurances and thus contribute to cargo insurance growth.

Hull

Offshore energy

Marine liability

Regional Market Analysis

Europe will contribute to 52% of the marine insurance market share growth during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and France are the major markets in the region. Many insurance providers are developing products that can address the challenge of cybersecurity risk.

Request our report sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Crop Insurance Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cargo - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hull - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offshore energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Marine liability - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allianz Group

American International Group Inc.

Aon Plc

Arthur J. Gallagher and Co.

and Co. AXA Group

Beazley Plc

Brown and Brown Inc.

Lockton Companies

Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.

Swiss Re Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio