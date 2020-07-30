Marine Layer Chooses NewStore Omnichannel Platform to Provide Exceptional Store Experience and Manage Inventory

BOSTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore, the essential omnichannel store solution for enterprise retailers, today announced Marine Layer will run its retail stores on the NewStore Omnichannel Platform. With Omnichannel-as-a-Service, the lifestyle brand will be able to provide a consistent experience across physical and digital touchpoints and maximize enterprise-wide inventory with modern store fulfillment options.

The NewStore Omnichannel Platform is the only end-to-end solution with a mobile POS and omnichannel order broker, as well as native inventory management and fulfillment capabilities. The platform enables brands to run retail stores on intuitive iPhone apps. A complete mobile point of service in the hands of associates means they can deliver personalized brand experiences through mobile checkout, endless aisle, buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS), ship from store, and clienteling.

Marine Layer designs and manufactures casual apparel, selling it to customers through its website and 47 retail stores in the U.S. The brand has experienced rapid growth in its 10 years and has plans to continue its expansion nationwide in the years to come. Marine Layer is run by a small, passionate team based in San Francisco.

"Retail stores have always been at the core of our business. High quality workmanship, sustainable yarns, and of course amazing softness are what we are known for; it's vital that people can come into our stores and see and feel the line," said Adam Lynch, COO, Marine Layer. "With NewStore, our store associates will have a 360-degree view of our omnichannel business; from customers to orders to inventory. This will enable them to fulfill endless aisle and online orders and service customers in-store with simplicity and ease — something that wasn't possible previously."

"Omnichannel is a matter of do or die for retailers. Shoppers are more purposeful than ever and need to be met with omnichannel capabilities like BOPIS, endless aisle, and mobile checkout in order to feel comfortable buying in-store," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "Marine Layer is a model for other retailers that want to survive post-COVID. By investing in omnichannel now, they are ensuring future success."

About NewStore

NewStore is the essential omnichannel store solution for enterprise retailers. The company delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the first platform combining mobile POS, an omnichannel order broker, and inventory management. Store operations from endless aisle to mobile checkout to fulfillment are executed on intuitive iPhone apps, creating a joyful shopping experience for the consumer and associate alike. NewStore customers include ANINE BING, Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Outdoor Voices, and UNTUCKit. It is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

