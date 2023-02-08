Marine loading arms market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global marine loading arms market size is estimated to grow by USD 81.17 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Loading Arms Market 2023-2027

Marine loading arms market - Five forces

The global marine loading arms market is concentrated, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Marine loading arms market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Marine loading arms market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (crude oil, LG, and IG) and type (manual marine loading arms and hydraulic marine loading arms).

The crude oil segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Marine loading arms transfer crude oil and refined products from carriers to ports, ports to ships, and offshore processing units to carriers. The improvements in the transport of crude oil and the rise in popularity of marine loading arms when compared to other transferring modes, such as pipes and tubes, are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global marine loading arms market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global marine loading arms market.

APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growth in application segments such as crude oil imports, refined products exports, and the IGs sector. India , Japan , South Korea , and China account for a majority of the regional market's growth. Imports of crude oil and exports of refined products such as petrol and diesel are boosting the market growth in the region. As a result, the region has become a hub for crude oil imports. These factors will fuel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Marine loading arms market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rise in demand for oil and gas globally is driving the growth of the market.

is driving the growth of the market. The use of liquid fuel grew intensely during the last two decades owing to a drop in crude oil prices from 2014 to 2016 and an increase in automobile sales. The use of natural gas use has also grown since 2018.

In addition, the number of vehicles in use has increased steadily, which has increased fuel consumption.

During the forecast period, the demand for oil and natural gas is expected to increase the demand for maritime loading arms.

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The advent of motion-recognizing marine loading arms is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. It is challenging to connect marine loading arms manually due to the movement of ships caused by the motion of seawater.

This issue can be solved by the use of a motion-sensing marine loading arm, which can locate the counterpart automatically and connect with it.

The motion-sensing marine loading arm has been made for cryogenic fuel transfers and has been tested.

It has been developed for special-purpose LNG transfers.

These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

will challenge the market growth during the forecast period. As steel and stainless steel are the key raw materials, the prices of which keep fluctuating.

Hence, it is difficult to predict the projected price of the final product during the forecast period.

The increase in raw material prices can also lead to losses for manufacturers.

These factors will impede the growth of the global marine loading arms market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this marine loading arms market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the marine loading arms market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the marine loading arms market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the marine loading arms market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of marine loading arms market vendors

Marine Loading Arms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 81.17 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Carbis Loadtec Group, Flotech Performance Systems, Ingersoll Rand Inc., JLA loading Technology B.V., JRE Pvt. Ltd., KANON Loading Equipment BV, Kcenergi LLC, Lloyds Steel Industries Ltd., Marimo Engineering Pte. Ltd., The Novaflex Group, OGCF Engineering M Sdn Bhd., Persian Gulf Petro Energy GPE, Pond and Co., Safe Harbor Access Systems, SHOTEC S.A.E., SVT APAC Pte. Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Tokyo Boeki Group, WLT liquid & gas loading technology BV, and Baretti Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

