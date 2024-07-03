Marine Loading Arms Market size is set to grow by USD 65.8 million from 2024-2028, Rise in demand for oil and gas globally boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine loading arms market size is estimated to grow by USD 65.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.43% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for oil and gas globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of LNG fuel. However, fluctuating raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Baretti, Carbis Loadtec Group, Flotech Performance Systems, Ingersoll Rand Inc., JLA loading Technology B.V., JRE Pvt. Ltd., KANON Loading Equipment BV, Kcenergi LLC, Lloyds Steel Industries Ltd., Marimo Engineering Pte. Ltd., OGCF Engineering M Sdn Bhd., Persian Gulf Petro Energy GPE, Pond and Co. , Safe Harbor Access Systems, SHOTEC S.A.E., SVT APAC Pte. Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, The Novaflex Group, Tokyo Boeki Group, and WLT liquid and gas loading technology BV.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global marine loading arms market 2024-2028

Marine Loading Arms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.43% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 65.8 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.27 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled Baretti, Carbis Loadtec Group, Flotech Performance Systems, Ingersoll Rand Inc., JLA loading Technology B.V., JRE Pvt. Ltd., KANON Loading Equipment BV, Kcenergi LLC, Lloyds Steel Industries Ltd., Marimo Engineering Pte. Ltd., OGCF Engineering M Sdn Bhd., Persian Gulf Petro Energy GPE, Pond and Co. , Safe Harbor Access Systems, SHOTEC S.A.E., SVT APAC Pte. Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, The Novaflex Group, Tokyo Boeki Group, and WLT liquid and gas loading technology BV

Market Driver

The marine industry is shifting towards LNG as a fuel due to its environmental benefits and regulatory compliance. LNG's lower SOx, NOx, and CO2 emissions make it an attractive alternative to Heavy Fuel Oil (HSFO). The number of LNG-powered vessels is increasing rapidly, leading to decreased demand for marine loading arms. Container shipping companies are investing in LNG-powered ships to reduce emissions, further impacting the market. Regulatory changes and fuel availability concerns are also driving this transition.

The marine loading arms market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for efficient and productive port operations. Key trends include the use of automated and remote-controlled arms for improved safety and productivity. Additionally, there is a focus on reducing emissions and improving sustainability through the adoption of electric and hybrid systems. Another trend is the integration of IoT and data analytics to optimize operations and enhance performance. Furthermore, there is a growing preference for modular and customizable arms to cater to diverse cargo handling requirements. Overall, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by these trends and the need for modernization in the maritime industry.

Market Challenges

In the marine loading arms market, product success hinges on price, which is influenced by raw material costs. Key materials are steel and stainless steel. Global steel and stainless steel price trends significantly impact the industry. Fluctuating commodity prices make it challenging to predict product costs and maintain consistent profit rates for vendors. Raw material price increases can even result in losses for manufacturers. Consequently, price volatility poses a significant challenge for the global marine loading arms market.

The Marine Loading Arms market faces several challenges in the oil and gas industry. Crude oil demands continuous loading and unloading processes, requiring durable and efficient loading arms. However, the offshore environment poses unique difficulties. Driving factors include the need for deepwater capabilities, corrosion resistance, and the integration of digital technologies for optimization and maintenance. Additionally, the increasing trend towards smaller, more frequent deliveries calls for more flexible and adaptable loading arms. Ensuring compliance with regulations, such as the Oil and Gas Industry Guidelines, is also a significant challenge. Overall, the marine loading arms market must address these challenges to meet the evolving needs of the oil and gas sector.

Segment Overview

This marine loading arms market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Crude oil

1.2 LG

1.3 IG Type 2.1 Manual marine loading arms

2.2 Hydraulic marine loading arms Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Crude oil- The marine loading arms market is essential for transferring crude oil and refined products between carriers, ports, and processing units. Its efficiency and speed have made it more popular than pipes and tubes. However, the market faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic due to decreased upstream investments and project funding. Post-2021, the oil sector's investments will increase, leading to the need for new ports, terminals, and carriers, boosting the market. Additionally, foreign trade plays a significant role in market growth, with major crude oil producers and refiners driving imports and exports. Advanced ports and terminals are necessary to ensure efficient and fast liquid transfer, leading to market expansion.

Research Analysis

The Marine Loading Arms market encompasses the design, manufacturing, and installation of specialized equipment used for transferring LNG fuel from onshore facilities to moored vessels in marine environments. These arms are essential for marine vessels, enabling quick-connect hookups to ships' manifolds through motorized systems. Swivel joints and hydraulic movement facilitate seamless connections, ensuring tight seals with the help of gaskets and O-rings. Marine loading arms are crucial components in ports and terminals, ensuring efficient and safe transfer of liquids and gases. Counterweight systems are often integrated into the design to balance the weight of the loading arms during operation.

Market Research Overview

The Marine Loading Arms market encompasses the supply and demand for equipment used to load and unload cargo from marine vessels onto land-based facilities. These arms are essential for efficient and safe transfer of bulk and containerized cargoes. The market is driven by the increasing global trade and the need for faster turnaround times at ports. Various types of marine loading arms exist, including fixed, telescopic, and knuckle boom arms. Materials used in their construction include steel, aluminum, and fiberglass. The market is segmented by application, including oil and gas, chemicals, and general cargo. The use of automation and remote operation systems is a growing trend in the market to enhance productivity and reduce labor costs. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period due to the increasing demand for maritime transportation and the expansion of port infrastructure.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Crude Oil



LG



IG

Type

Manual Marine Loading Arms



Hydraulic Marine Loading Arms

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

