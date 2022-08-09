Marine Outboard Engines Market -- North America to occupy 33% share

Market estimates and forecast 2020-2025

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis of market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape.

The 120-page report segments the marine outboard engines market by engine power (low-power, mid-power, and high-power) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Marine Outboard Engines Market Engine Power Outlook (Growth, Thousand units, 2020-2025)

Low-power

Mid-power

High-power

The market observed high demand for low-powered marine outboard engines in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Marine Outboard Engines Market Geography Outlook (Growth, Thousand units, 2020-2025)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

North America will account for 33% of the global market share during the forecast period. . The US and Canada are the key markets for marine outboard engines in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions such as Europe, South America, and MEA.

The market is driven by the rising sales of boats. Factors such as strong economic growth, improving job market, and decreasing fuel prices have strongly influenced the growth of the global boating industry. For instance, the powerboats market witnessed the sale of approximately 280,000 units of powerboats in 2019. Besides, OMEs in the market are focusing on introducing boats that are more versatile and affordable to attract new and young boaters. These factors are increasing the sales of boats, thereby driving the growth of the market focus.

Major Vendors in Marine Outboard Engines Market:

AB Volvo: The company offers two types of marine outboard engines such as Volvo Penta Marine Leisure and Volvo Penta marine commercial.

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.: The company offers three types of marine outboard engines for Alumacraft boats, Manitou pontoons boats, and Telwater boats.

Brunswick Corp.: The company offers different types of marine outboard engines such as Mercury, Mercury Diesel, Mercury MerCruiser, and Mercury Racing.

DEUTZ AG: The company offers different types of marine outboard engines under the model name of D 2.2 L3, D 2.2 L4, G 2.2 L3, TD 2.2 L3, and others.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.: The company offers different types of marine outboard engines under the series name BF Series such as BF250, BF225, BF150, and others.

Recent product launches/mergers and acquisitions:

In April 2021 , AB Volvo announced a partnership with Daimler Truck AG for the launch of a new joint venture, cellcentric, to produce hydrogen-based fuel cells.

, AB Volvo announced a partnership with Daimler Truck AG for the launch of a new joint venture, cellcentric, to produce hydrogen-based fuel cells. In June 2021 , Brunswick Corp. announced a partnership with Navico for marine technology and strengthened the global parts and accessories business.

, Brunswick Corp. announced a partnership with Navico for marine technology and strengthened the global parts and accessories business. In October 2020 , Mahindra and Mahindra launched a new Treo Zor Electric three-wheeler cargo.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Engine Power

Market segments

Comparison by Engine Power

Low-power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mid-power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

High-power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Engine Power

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

Brunswick Corp.

DEUTZ AG

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Suzuki Motor Corp.

Tohatsu Corp.

West Marine

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

