Marine outboard engines market: Driven by growth in rising sales of boats - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine outboard engines market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,019.33 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.36%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising sales of boats, the growing adoption of automotive technologies in marine outboard engines, and the increased participation in water-related recreational activities. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Outboard Engines Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB Volvo, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., Cox Powertrain Ltd., DEUTZ AG, Elco Motor Yachts, Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kraeutler Elektromaschinen GmbH, LEHR Holdings LLC, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Oxe Marine AB, Parsun, Suzuki Motor Corp., TAIZHOU GONGDA MOTORS PARTS CO. LTD., West Marine, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yongkang Longxiao Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., and Tohatsu Corp.

To get detailed insights about the vendor landscape, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, Customer purchase basket, Adoption rates, and purchase criteria by technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by segment product type (2-stroke and 4-stroke), power rating (low-power, mid-power, and high-power), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by 2-stroke (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the 2-stroke segment will be significant during the forecast period. A cycle in a 2-stroke outboard motor can be finished with just two piston movements. A two-stroke engine allows fuel to reach the bottom of the piston housing and has the benefit of being lighter than an equivalent 4-stroke outboard motor. This is so because a 2-stroke engine has fewer moving components than a 4-stroke engine. These advantages of 2-stroke over 4-stroke will facilitate market growth during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform



What are the key data covered in this Marine Outboard Engines Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Marine Outboard Engines Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Marine Outboard Engines Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Marine Outboard Engines Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Marine Outboard Engines Market vendors

Related Reports:

The america aircraft engines market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% and reach USD 7,573.11 million by 2026. The growing urbanization and increasing global passenger traffic are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of skilled labor may impede the market growth.

size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% and reach by 2026. The growing urbanization and increasing global passenger traffic are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of skilled labor may impede the market growth. The fuel cells for marine vessels market size is predicted to surge by USD 179.57 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.88%. The demand for alternate propulsion systems is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as issues in the designs of propulsion systems may impede the market growth.

Marine Outboard Engines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,019.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., Cox Powertrain Ltd., DEUTZ AG, Elco Motor Yachts, Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kraeutler Elektromaschinen GmbH, LEHR Holdings LLC, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Oxe Marine AB, Parsun, Suzuki Motor Corp., TAIZHOU GONGDA MOTORS PARTS CO. LTD., West Marine, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yongkang Longxiao Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., and Tohatsu Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Power Rating



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global marine outboard engines market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global marine outboard engines market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Power rating Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Power rating Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 2-stroke - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on 2-stroke - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on 2-stroke - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on 2-stroke - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on 2-stroke - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 4-stroke - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on 4-stroke - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on 4-stroke - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on 4-stroke - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on 4-stroke - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Power Rating

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Power Rating - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Power Rating - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Power Rating

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Power Rating



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Power Rating

7.3 Low-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Low-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Low-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Low-power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Low-power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mid-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Mid-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Mid-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Mid-power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Mid-power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 High-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on High-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on High-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on High-power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on High-power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Power Rating ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 112: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 113: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 114: AB Volvo - Key news



Exhibit 115: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: AB Volvo - Segment focus

12.4 Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

Exhibit 117: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Brunswick Corp.

Exhibit 121: Brunswick Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Brunswick Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Brunswick Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Brunswick Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Cox Powertrain Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Cox Powertrain Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cox Powertrain Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Cox Powertrain Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 DEUTZ AG

Exhibit 128: DEUTZ AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: DEUTZ AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: DEUTZ AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: DEUTZ AG - Segment focus

12.8 Elco Motor Yachts

Exhibit 132: Elco Motor Yachts - Overview



Exhibit 133: Elco Motor Yachts - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Elco Motor Yachts - Key offerings

12.9 Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Kraeutler Elektromaschinen GmbH

Exhibit 143: Kraeutler Elektromaschinen GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 144: Kraeutler Elektromaschinen GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Kraeutler Elektromaschinen GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 LEHR Holdings LLC

Exhibit 146: LEHR Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 147: LEHR Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: LEHR Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Oxe Marine AB

Exhibit 154: Oxe Marine AB - Overview



Exhibit 155: Oxe Marine AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Oxe Marine AB - Key offerings

12.15 Parsun

Exhibit 157: Parsun - Overview



Exhibit 158: Parsun - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Parsun - Key offerings

12.16 Suzuki Motor Corp.

Exhibit 160: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio