Marine outboard engines market: Driven by growth in rising sales of boats - Technavio

Feb 01, 2023, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine outboard engines market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,019.33 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.36%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising sales of boats, the growing adoption of automotive technologies in marine outboard engines, and the increased participation in water-related recreational activities. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB Volvo, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., Cox Powertrain Ltd., DEUTZ AG, Elco Motor Yachts, Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kraeutler Elektromaschinen GmbH, LEHR Holdings LLC, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Oxe Marine AB, Parsun, Suzuki Motor Corp., TAIZHOU GONGDA MOTORS PARTS CO. LTD., West Marine, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yongkang Longxiao Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., and Tohatsu Corp.
Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, Customer purchase basket, Adoption rates, and purchase criteria by technavio
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by segment product type (2-stroke and 4-stroke), power rating (low-power, mid-power, and high-power), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Segmentation by 2-stroke (Inclusion/Exclusion)
- The market growth in the 2-stroke segment will be significant during the forecast period. A cycle in a 2-stroke outboard motor can be finished with just two piston movements. A two-stroke engine allows fuel to reach the bottom of the piston housing and has the benefit of being lighter than an equivalent 4-stroke outboard motor. This is so because a 2-stroke engine has fewer moving components than a 4-stroke engine. These advantages of 2-stroke over 4-stroke will facilitate market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Marine Outboard Engines Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Marine Outboard Engines Market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the Marine Outboard Engines Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the Marine Outboard Engines Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Marine Outboard Engines Market vendors
|
Marine Outboard Engines Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
165
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3,019.33 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.01
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Australia, France, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AB Volvo, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., Cox Powertrain Ltd., DEUTZ AG, Elco Motor Yachts, Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kraeutler Elektromaschinen GmbH, LEHR Holdings LLC, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Oxe Marine AB, Parsun, Suzuki Motor Corp., TAIZHOU GONGDA MOTORS PARTS CO. LTD., West Marine, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yongkang Longxiao Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., and Tohatsu Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Power Rating
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global marine outboard engines market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global marine outboard engines market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Power rating Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Power rating Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type
- 6.3 2-stroke - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on 2-stroke - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on 2-stroke - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on 2-stroke - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on 2-stroke - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 4-stroke - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on 4-stroke - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on 4-stroke - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on 4-stroke - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on 4-stroke - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Power Rating
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Power Rating - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Power Rating - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Power Rating
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Power Rating
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Power Rating
- 7.3 Low-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Low-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Low-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Low-power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Low-power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Mid-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Mid-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Mid-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Mid-power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Mid-power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 High-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on High-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on High-power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on High-power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on High-power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Power Rating ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AB Volvo
- Exhibit 112: AB Volvo - Overview
- Exhibit 113: AB Volvo - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: AB Volvo - Key news
- Exhibit 115: AB Volvo - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: AB Volvo - Segment focus
- 12.4 Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Brunswick Corp.
- Exhibit 121: Brunswick Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Brunswick Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Brunswick Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Brunswick Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Cox Powertrain Ltd.
- Exhibit 125: Cox Powertrain Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Cox Powertrain Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Cox Powertrain Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 DEUTZ AG
- Exhibit 128: DEUTZ AG - Overview
- Exhibit 129: DEUTZ AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: DEUTZ AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: DEUTZ AG - Segment focus
- 12.8 Elco Motor Yachts
- Exhibit 132: Elco Motor Yachts - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Elco Motor Yachts - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Elco Motor Yachts - Key offerings
- 12.9 Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 141: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Kraeutler Elektromaschinen GmbH
- Exhibit 143: Kraeutler Elektromaschinen GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Kraeutler Elektromaschinen GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Kraeutler Elektromaschinen GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.12 LEHR Holdings LLC
- Exhibit 146: LEHR Holdings LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 147: LEHR Holdings LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: LEHR Holdings LLC - Key offerings
- 12.13 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 152: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Oxe Marine AB
- Exhibit 154: Oxe Marine AB - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Oxe Marine AB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Oxe Marine AB - Key offerings
- 12.15 Parsun
- Exhibit 157: Parsun - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Parsun - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Parsun - Key offerings
- 12.16 Suzuki Motor Corp.
- Exhibit 160: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 164: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 167: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 174: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
