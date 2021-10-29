Marine Outboard Engines Market Size Witness Growth due to Rising Sales of Boats | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The rising sales of boats are notably driving the marine outboard engines market growth, although factors such as economic factors affecting sales of boats may impede the market growth.

Technavio analyzes the market by engine power (low-power, mid-power, and high-power) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Marine Outboard Engines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2021-2025 495.67 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Australia, France, Italy, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., DEUTZ AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corp., Tohatsu Corp., West Marine, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

