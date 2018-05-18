This distribution of $0.092879 per unit is higher than the $0.074791 per unit distributed last quarter. As compared to the previous quarter, the volumes of both oil and natural gas and the price of oil produced and included in the current distribution have increased, while the price for natural gas produced and included in the current distribution has decreased. This distribution is slightly lower than the $0.095735 per unit distributed in the comparable quarter in 2017. As compared to the comparable quarter in 2017, the prices of both oil and natural gas and the volume of oil produced and included in the current distribution have increased while the volume of natural gas produced and included in the current distribution has decreased.

Marine's distributions to unitholders are determined by royalties received up to the date the distribution amount is declared. In general, Marine receives royalties two months after oil production and three months after natural gas production.

Contact: Ron E. Hooper

SVP, Royalty Trust Services

Simmons Bank, Trustee

Toll Free – 1.855.588-7839

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-petroleum-trust-announces-second-quarter-cash-distribution-300650465.html

SOURCE Marine Petroleum Trust

Related Links

http://www.marps-marine.com

