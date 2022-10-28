Marine Pharmaceuticals Market to grow by USD 1.56 Bn; Oncology to be the largest revenue generating segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Marine Pharmaceuticals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.56 billion between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period, according to Techanavio's latest market report estimates. This market study offers complete insights into the key revenue-generating segments, major growth regions, factors impacting the market size, and much more.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026

Marine Pharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the marine pharmaceuticals market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amway Corp., BASF SE, BeyondSpring Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Guardian Industries Corp., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Nordic Naturals Inc., Pelagia EPAX, Pfizer Inc., Pharma Marine AS, PharmaMar SA, Seagen Inc., and Croda International Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Marine Pharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Oncology



Cardiovascular



Anti-infectives



Others

The oncology segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Currently, the development of checkpoint inhibitors is gaining momentum. These are therapeutic antibodies that facilitate or enhance an immune response against tumor cells. Also, there are several drug candidates in clinical trials, which are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing availability and expansion of the indications by the US FDA are expected to drive the growth of the oncology segment of the global marine pharmaceuticals market during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the high prevalence of various types of cancer and the increased availability of various marine pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of different forms of carcinoma, pain, and CVD. The US and Canada are the key markets for marine pharmaceuticals in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of the World (ROW).

Marine Pharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine pharmaceuticals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine pharmaceuticals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine pharmaceuticals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine pharmaceuticals market vendors

Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.56 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., BASF SE, BeyondSpring Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Guardian Industries Corp., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Nordic Naturals Inc., Pelagia EPAX, Pfizer Inc., Pharma Marine AS, PharmaMar SA, Seagen Inc., and Croda International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cardiovascular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cardiovascular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Anti-infectives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Anti-infectives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Anti-infectives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Anti-infectives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Anti-infectives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BeyondSpring Inc.

Exhibit 93: BeyondSpring Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: BeyondSpring Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: BeyondSpring Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Exhibit 96: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 99: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Eisai Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 106: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 107: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 108: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 109: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Exhibit 111: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview



Exhibit 112: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key news



Exhibit 114: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings

10.9 Nordic Naturals Inc.

Exhibit 115: Nordic Naturals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Nordic Naturals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Nordic Naturals Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 118: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 PharmaMar SA

Exhibit 122: PharmaMar SA - Overview



Exhibit 123: PharmaMar SA - Business segments



Exhibit 124: PharmaMar SA - Key news



Exhibit 125: PharmaMar SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: PharmaMar SA - Segment focus

10.12 Seagen Inc.

Exhibit 127: Seagen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Seagen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Seagen Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

