Marine Power Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the surge in commercial shipping - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine power systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 331.81 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% during the forecast period. A major factor fueling the growth in the marine power systems market is the surge in commercial shipping. Global commercial shipping witnesses growth due to an increase in globalization. The global economies are interlinked. This directly affects global trade volumes. Global trade also rises along with economic expansion, in which maritime trade plays a major role. Due to the global demand and supply of commodities and manufactured goods, global economic expansion and development have provided enormous opportunities to the marine industry. The growth in the adoption of shipping and its importance to seaborne trade, along with the emergence of developing countries in shipbuilding and related activities, are expected to drive the demand for marine power systems. This, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the global marine power systems market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Power Systems Market

Marine Power Systems Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (commercial ships, military vessels, underwater vehicles, leisure ships, and small recreational boats) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the commercial ships segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Global container trade is believed to account for the majority of overall global seaborne trade. The fall in global fuel prices resulted in the growth of boating operators across the world, thereby driving the demand for deck machinery.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global marine power systems market.

APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. China, South Korea , and Japan are the key markets for marine power systems in the region. Market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The substantial investment and technology to increase their market shares will facilitate the marine power systems market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Marine Power Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing marine hybrid propulsion market is a marine power systems market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. High pollution caused due to diesel propulsion engines has increased the use of hybrid marine propulsion engines in vessels. Maritime authorities and major ports globally have implemented standards for the vessels. This has compelled shipping operators to follow the emission guidelines of the respective areas. The collaboration between technology developers and vessel operators has led to the development of propulsion systems that offer increased power density along with fuel efficiency. The countries in APAC are expected to dominate in terms of investment growth. The development of hybrid marine propulsion systems offers marine engine manufacturers the potential to increase their revenue and market share, leading to the growth of the global marine power systems market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The collapse of the Greek shipbuilding industry will be a primary challenge for the marine power systems market during the forecast period. The Eurozone crisis of 2009 had a significant impact on the shipbuilding industry in Greece, which dominated the global shipping trade since the 1960s. The EU's stimulus package and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s bailout package have given a new lease of life to the nation. The nation faced the debilitating effects of surging borrowing costs and austerity measures related to previous EU bailouts. The situation in the Greek shipbuilding industry has negatively impacted the global shipping industry, especially the European market. This has affected the revenue of engine manufacturers. Thus, many manufacturers, especially the ones based in Europe, are compelled to arrive at strategies to expand their market presence.

What are the key data covered in this Marine Power Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the marine power systems market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the marine power systems market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the marine power systems market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of marine power systems market vendors

The marine engine monitoring system market size is expected to increase by USD 119.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%. A key factor fueling the global marine engine monitoring system industry growth is the growing number of naval vessels owing to uncertainties in APAC, the Middle East, and Russia.

The marine battery market size is expected to increase by USD 604.14 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.19%. A major factor driving the global marine battery market growth is the rising demand for lithium batteries as they are perfect for deployment in vessels to increase their functionality and energy efficiency because of their lightweight and small size.

Marine Power Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.63% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 331.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Volvo Penta AB, Atlas Marine Systems, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd., Doosan, EnerSys, Fairbanks Morse LLC, Hydraulic Marine Systems Inc., Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd., Ingeteam SA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Marine Power Systems Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Perkins Engines Co. Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp, and Yamaha Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial ships - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial ships - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Military vessel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Military vessel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Military vessel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Military vessel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Military vessel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Underwater vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Underwater vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Underwater vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Underwater vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Underwater vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Leisure ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Leisure ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Leisure ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Leisure ships - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Leisure ships - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Small recreational boats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Small recreational boats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Small recreational boats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Small recreational boats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Small recreational boats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 101: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cummins Inc.

Exhibit 105: Cummins Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Cummins Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Fairbanks Morse LLC

Exhibit 113: Fairbanks Morse LLC - Overview



Exhibit 114: Fairbanks Morse LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Fairbanks Morse LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 MAN Energy Solutions SE

Exhibit 119: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Key offerings

10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

Exhibit 127: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 128: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Key news



Exhibit 130: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 132: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 135: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Wartsila Corp

Exhibit 137: Wartsila Corp - Overview



Exhibit 138: Wartsila Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Wartsila Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Wartsila Corp - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

