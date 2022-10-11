Marine Power Systems Market to grow by USD 331.81 Mn by 2026, Surge In Commercial Shipping to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine power systems market size is expected to grow by USD 331.81 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 3.63% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The Surge in commercial shipping, increase in naval vessels, and growth in FPSO vessels will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the collapse of the Greek shipbuilding industry, MARPOL regulations, and stringent norms by governments to reduce overfishing will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Power Systems Market 2022-2026

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The surge in commercial shipping has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the collapse of the Greek shipbuilding industry might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Marine Power Systems Market Segmentation

End-user

Commercial Ships



Military Vessels



Underwater Vehicle



Leisure Ships



Small Recreational Boats

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share for marine power systems in commercial ships will expand significantly. The majority of global seaborne trade is reportedly made up of the worldwide container trade. The increase in boat operators worldwide brought about by the decline in global fuel prices increased demand for deck equipment. Buy Sample Report.

Marine Power Systems Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our marine power systems market report covers the following areas:

Marine Power Systems Market size

Marine Power Systems Market trends

Marine Power Systems Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing marine hybrid propulsion market as one of the prime reasons driving the marine power systems market growth during the next few years.

Marine Power Systems Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Marine Power Systems Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Marine Power Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Volvo Penta AB

Atlas Marine Systems

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Doosan

EnerSys

Fairbanks Morse LLC

Hydraulic Marine Systems Inc.

Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Ingeteam SA

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Marine Power Systems Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine power systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine power systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine power systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine power systems market vendors

Marine Power Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.63% Market growth 2022-2026 $331.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Volvo Penta AB, Atlas Marine Systems, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd., Doosan, EnerSys, Fairbanks Morse LLC, Hydraulic Marine Systems Inc., Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd., Ingeteam SA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Marine Power Systems Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Perkins Engines Co. Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH, and Co. KG, Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp, and Yamaha Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial ships - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial ships - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Military vessel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Military vessel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Military vessel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Military vessel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Military vessel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Underwater vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Underwater vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Underwater vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Underwater vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Underwater vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Leisure ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Leisure ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Leisure ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Leisure ships - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Leisure ships - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Small recreational boats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Small recreational boats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Small recreational boats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Small recreational boats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Small recreational boats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 101: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cummins Inc.

Exhibit 105: Cummins Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Cummins Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Fairbanks Morse LLC

Exhibit 113: Fairbanks Morse LLC - Overview



Exhibit 114: Fairbanks Morse LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Fairbanks Morse LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 MAN Energy Solutions SE

Exhibit 119: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Key offerings

10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

Exhibit 127: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 128: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Key news



Exhibit 130: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 132: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 135: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Wartsila Corp

Exhibit 137: Wartsila Corp - Overview



Exhibit 138: Wartsila Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Wartsila Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Wartsila Corp - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

