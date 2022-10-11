Marine Power Systems Market to grow by USD 331.81 Mn by 2026, Surge In Commercial Shipping to Boost Growth - Technavio

Oct 11, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine power systems market size is expected to grow by USD 331.81 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 3.63% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The Surge in commercial shipping, increase in naval vessels, and growth in FPSO vessels will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the collapse of the Greek shipbuilding industry, MARPOL regulations, and stringent norms by governments to reduce overfishing will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The surge in commercial shipping has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the collapse of the Greek shipbuilding industry might hamper the market growth.
- End-user
- Commercial Ships
- Military Vessels
- Underwater Vehicle
- Leisure Ships
- Small Recreational Boats
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The market share for marine power systems in commercial ships will expand significantly. The majority of global seaborne trade is reportedly made up of the worldwide container trade. The increase in boat operators worldwide brought about by the decline in global fuel prices increased demand for deck equipment.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our marine power systems market report covers the following areas:
- Marine Power Systems Market size
- Marine Power Systems Market trends
- Marine Power Systems Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing marine hybrid propulsion market as one of the prime reasons driving the marine power systems market growth during the next few years.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Marine Power Systems Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Marine Power Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Volvo Penta AB
- Atlas Marine Systems
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Doosan
- EnerSys
- Fairbanks Morse LLC
- Hydraulic Marine Systems Inc.
- Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd.
- Ingeteam SA
- MAN Energy Solutions SE
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings,
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist marine power systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the marine power systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the marine power systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine power systems market vendors
|
Marine Power Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.63%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$331.81 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.1
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Volvo Penta AB, Atlas Marine Systems, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd., Doosan, EnerSys, Fairbanks Morse LLC, Hydraulic Marine Systems Inc., Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd., Ingeteam SA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Marine Power Systems Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Perkins Engines Co. Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH, and Co. KG, Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp, and Yamaha Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article