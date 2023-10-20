Marine Powerboats Batteries Market size to grow by USD 1.82 billion from 2022 to 2027 |Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Brunswick Corp., C and D Technologies Inc. and CLARIOS LLC, many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Powerboats Batteries Market is estimated to grow by USD 1.82 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The marine powerboats batteries market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer marine powerboats batteries market are Brunswick Corp., C and D Technologies Inc., CLARIOS LLC, Corvus Energy, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Electric Fuel, Energy Solutions UK Ltd., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Guang Dong Fullriver Industry Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, JYC Battery Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd., Lifeline Batteries Inc., SEC Group, Staab Battery Manufacturing Co. Inc., Surrette Battery Co. Ltd., Total Energies SE, and Victron Energy BV. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2023-2027

Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

Brunswick Corp.- The company offers marine powerboats batteries such as RELiONs legacy series batteries and lithium portable power station, under the subsidiary of RELiON Battery LLC.

The company offers marine powerboats batteries such as RELiONs legacy series batteries and lithium portable power station, under the subsidiary of RELiON Battery LLC.

Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to have the largest share of the market, contributing 59% to the global market's growth. The utilization of marine powerboat batteries is primarily prominent in countries with extensive shorelines, with the United States being a notable example. The North American market for marine powerboat batteries is greatly influenced by the increasing levels of disposable income and consumer confidence in the region.

Download free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and contribution of the segments.

Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- Rising demand for recreational boating

Rising demand for recreational boating Key Trend - Emergence of AGM batteries

- Emergence of AGM batteries Major Challenges - The increasing sales of pre-owned boats

Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Absorbent glass mat

Lead-acid

Application

Outboard

Sterndrive

Inboard

The lithium-ion segment is expected to witness substantial growth in the Marine Powerboats Batteries Market share. Lithium-ion batteries are known for their impressive energy density, enabling them to store a substantial amount of energy within a compact and lightweight design. This high energy density of lithium-ion batteries allows powerboats to employ smaller and lighter battery banks, resulting in reduced overall weight and enhanced performance.

Technavio Research experts has provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Marine Powerboats Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Norway

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Battery Type Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

