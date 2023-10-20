Marine Powerboats Batteries Market size to grow by USD 1.82 billion from 2022 to 2027 |Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Brunswick Corp., C and D Technologies Inc. and CLARIOS LLC, many more

News provided by

Technavio

20 Oct, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Powerboats Batteries Market is estimated to grow by USD 1.82 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The marine powerboats batteries market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer marine powerboats batteries market are Brunswick Corp., C and D Technologies Inc., CLARIOS LLC, Corvus Energy, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Electric Fuel, Energy Solutions UK Ltd., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Guang Dong Fullriver Industry Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, JYC Battery Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd., Lifeline Batteries Inc., SEC Group, Staab Battery Manufacturing Co. Inc., Surrette Battery Co. Ltd., Total Energies SE, and Victron Energy BV. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy report 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2023-2027

Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

  • Brunswick Corp.- The company offers marine powerboats batteries such as RELiONs legacy series batteries and lithium portable power station, under the subsidiary of RELiON Battery LLC.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Download Free Sample before buying

Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to have the largest share of the market, contributing 59% to the global market's growth. The utilization of marine powerboat batteries is primarily prominent in countries with extensive shorelines, with the United States being a notable example. The North American market for marine powerboat batteries is greatly influenced by the increasing levels of disposable income and consumer confidence in the region.

Download free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and contribution of the segments.

Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

  • Impactful driver- Rising demand for recreational boating
  • Key Trend - Emergence of AGM batteries
  • Major Challenges - The increasing sales of pre-owned boats

Marine Powerboats Batteries Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation

Battery Type

  • Lithium-ion
  • Absorbent glass mat
  • Lead-acid

Application

  • Outboard
  • Sterndrive
  • Inboard

The lithium-ion segment is expected to witness substantial growth in the Marine Powerboats Batteries Market share. Lithium-ion batteries are known for their impressive energy density, enabling them to store a substantial amount of energy within a compact and lightweight design. This high energy density of lithium-ion batteries allows powerboats to employ smaller and lighter battery banks, resulting in reduced overall weight and enhanced performance.

Technavio Research experts has provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
Next Generation Batteries Market: The next-generation batteries market share should rise by USD 70.25 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 40.60%.

Automotive Batteries Market: The automotive batteries market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 89.21 billion.

Marine Powerboats Batteries Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.07

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and Norway

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Battery Type
  7. Market Segmentation by Application
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  12. Vendor Landscape
  13. Vendor Analysis
  14. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Board games market size to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The rapid improvements in content and gameplay drives the market growth - Technavio

Board games market size to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The rapid improvements in content and gameplay drives the market growth - Technavio

The global board games market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a...
Lubricants Market For Mining And Quarry Applications Market size to increase by USD 660.59 million between 2022 to 2027| The adoption of smart mining equipment drives the market growth - Technavio

Lubricants Market For Mining And Quarry Applications Market size to increase by USD 660.59 million between 2022 to 2027| The adoption of smart mining equipment drives the market growth - Technavio

The Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications Market size is expected to grow by USD 660.59 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.26%...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.