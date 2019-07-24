Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Jul 24, 2019, 06:45 ET
ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable September 10, 2019 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2019.
Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive, jet drive and outboard pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation. With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at www.marineproductscorp.com.
