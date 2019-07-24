Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Marine Products Corporation

Jul 24, 2019, 06:45 ET

ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable September 10, 2019 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2019. 

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive, jet drive and outboard pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.  The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation.  With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value.  For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at www.marineproductscorp.com.

For information contact:

BEN M. PALMER
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
irdept@marineproductscorp.com 

JIM LANDERS
Vice President, Corporate Finance
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@marineproductscorp.com

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation

Related Links

http://www.marineproductscorp.com

Also from this source

Marine Products Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial ...

Marine Products Corporation Announces Date for Second Quarter...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Marine Products Corporation

Jul 24, 2019, 06:45 ET