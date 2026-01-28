Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Marine Products Corporation

Jan 28, 2026, 06:45 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share payable March 10, 2026 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2026. 

About Marine Products Corporation

Marine Products Corporation is a leading manufacturer of high-quality fiberglass boats under the brand names Chaparral and Robalo.  Chaparral's sterndrive models include SSi Sportboats, SSX Luxury Sportboats, and the SURF Series.  Chaparral's outboard offerings include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi Outboard Bowriders. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing models, which include Center Consoles, Dual Consoles and Cayman Bay Boats. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at MarineProductsCorp.com.

For information about Marine Products Corporation or this event, please contact:

Joshua Large
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
(404) 321-2152
[email protected] 

Michael L. Schmit
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
[email protected] 

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Marine Products Corporation Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

Marine Products Corporation Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, ...
Marine Products Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Marine Products Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of fiberglass boats, announced its unaudited results for the third...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Retail

Retail

General Sports

General Sports

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

News Releases in Similar Topics