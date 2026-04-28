Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share payable May 14, 2026 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2026.

About Marine Products Corporation

Marine Products Corporation is a leading manufacturer of high-quality fiberglass boats under the brand names Chaparral and Robalo. Chaparral's sterndrive models include SSi Sportboats and SSX Luxury Sportboats, and the GTS SURF Series. Chaparral's outboard offerings include OSX Luxury Sportboats, the SSi Outboard Bowriders, and SSX Luxury Sportboats. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing models, which include Center Consoles, Dual Consoles and Cayman Bay Boats. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit its website at www.marineproductscorp.com, www.chaparralboats.com, and www.robalo.com.

For information about Marine Products Corporation or this event, please contact:

Joshua Large

Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

(404) 321-2152

[email protected]

Michael L. Schmit

Chief Financial Officer

(404) 321-7910

[email protected]

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation