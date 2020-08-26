Marine Products Corporation Board of Directors Appoints Gary W. Rollins as Chairman of the Board and New Directors Harry J. Cynkus and Jerry W. Nix

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) today announced yesterday's appointment of Gary W. Rollins as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Rollins, who joined the Marine Products Corporation Board in 2001, succeeds R. Randall Rollins, who served as Chairman since inception of the organization in 2001 until his passing on August 17, 2020.

Rollins has extensive industry and operations knowledge holding positions ranging from general management and operations, President and Chief Operating Officer, Chairman of the Board of Orkin, and the Vice Chairman of the Board of Rollins, Inc.

During his career, Rollins has served on the boards of numerous other companies. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the Executive Committee of RPC, Inc. and previously served as a member of the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee and the Compensation Committee for Genuine Parts Company.

Gary Rollins is a former member of the Emory University Board of Trustees and its Executive Committee. He was a Founding Director of the Tuxedo Park Civic Association, a member of the Atlanta High Museum of Art, and a member of the United Way de Tocqueville Society. He is a past member of the Board of Trustees of Egleston Hospital for Children and a former Trustee at The Westminster School.

In addition, Harry J. Cynkus and Jerry W. Nix have been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Cynkus is the former Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Rollins, Inc., holding various positions from 1998 to 2015. After beginning his career with Arthur Andersen & Co., he held financial positions with several companies including Tyco International, ARAMARK Services, Brach & Brock Confections and Mayer Electric Supply Co., Inc. Harry Cynkus currently serves on the Board of Directors of RPC, Inc. and as the Vice Chairman, Trustee and Head of the Audit Committee of the Utica College Board of Trustees. His professional memberships include the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Financial Executives Institute.

Nix is the former Vice Chairman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Genuine Parts Company. Prior to retiring in March 2013, Nix served as Chief Financial Officer for over 13 years and served in various other capacities with Genuine Parts before that time, including Senior Vice President, Finance. In addition to previously serving as a director of Genuine Parts, Nix was a director of Synovus Financial Corp. Currently, he serves on the Board of Directors of RPC, Inc. and on various civic and non-profit boards, including Young Harris College, Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority, John and Mary Franklin Foundation, and on the Executive Committee for the Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America. Prior to joining Genuine Parts in 1978, Jerry Nix was an auditor with Ernst & Young and a pilot in the U.S. Air Force.

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) is a leading manufacturer of fiberglass boats under three brand names: Chaparral, Robalo and Vortex. Chaparral's sterndrive models include SSi and SSX, along with the Chaparral Surf Series. Chaparral's outboard offerings include various models, such as OSX Luxury Sportboats, the 257 SSX, and SunCoast Sportdecks. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing boats, which include center consoles, dual consoles and Cayman Bay Boat models. Chaparral also offers jet powered boats under the Vortex brand name. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation. With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at MarineProductsCorp.com.

