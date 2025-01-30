Marine Products Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of fiberglass boats, announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

* Non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and free cash flow are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in the appendices of this earnings release. * All comparisons are year-over-year to 4Q:23 unless stated otherwise.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales decreased 33% year-over-year to $47.8 million

Net income was $4.3 million , down 21% year-over-year, and diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) was $0.12 ; Net income margin increased 120 basis points to 8.9% due to favorable tax items

, down 21% year-over-year, and diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) was ; Net income margin increased 120 basis points to 8.9% due to favorable tax items Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was $4.4 million , down 32% year-over-year; EBITDA margin was consistent year-over-year at 9.2%

, down 32% year-over-year; EBITDA margin was consistent year-over-year at 9.2% Results reflected cost control measures to mitigate continued soft order flow, though year-over-year sales declines became less pronounced as the year progressed

Full Year 2024 Results

Net sales decreased 38% year-over-year to $236.6 million

Net income was $17.9 million , and diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) was $0.50 ; Net income margin was 7.5%

, and diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) was ; Net income margin was 7.5% Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was $21.1 million , and EBITDA margin was 8.9%

, and EBITDA margin was 8.9% The Company continued to generate strong cash flow, supporting both regular quarterly dividends and a significant mid-year special dividend, and ended the year with approximately $52.4 million in cash and no debt

Management Commentary

"We were encouraged with our fourth quarter results after a very challenging 2024," stated Ben M. Palmer, Marine Products' President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our year-over-year sales decline in the fourth quarter was 33%, marking our smallest quarterly decrease this year. While we are not pleased with these results, we believe we are past the toughest quarterly sales comparisons and have seen sequential gross margin stability, with a slight improvement compared to last year's fourth quarter margin. Our efforts to scale down production and allow the channel to de-stock have been successful, however our dealers remain cautious given persistently high inventories across other competitors and categories. We have managed our costs aggressively during this challenging demand period to preserve margins and will remain prudent with hiring and production increases until we have more definitive signals for improved demand. Feedback from recent boat shows has been positive, with good attendance and solid interest from buyers."

"From a macro perspective, our industry welcomed recent interest rate cuts by the Fed, but the rate outlook appears unclear with mixed signals for further relief in the near-term. These cuts helped lower floor plan carrying costs for dealers and financing costs for consumers, but buying conviction still appears modest from both groups. This has been a difficult year for the industry, but we are proud of our model year 2025 product launches and lineup improvements and our ability to exit the year in a very strong financial position. We can comfortably fund our internal growth projects, capital investments and dividends, as we continue to look for the right M&A opportunity to drive value for our shareholders," concluded Palmer.

4Q:24 Consolidated Financial Results: Year-Over-Year (versus 4Q:23)

Net sales were $47.8 million, down 33%. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to a 39% decrease in the number of boats sold during the quarter, partially offset by positive price/mix of 6%. Dealers continued to tightly manage their inventories in the face of elevated floor plan carrying costs and soft consumer demand. The Company's quarterly sales decreases steadily improved throughout 2024 (full year sales declined 38%) and management expects year-over-year sales comparisons to be generally flat in the near-term, with potential for growth in the second half of 2025.

Gross profit was $9.2 million, down 32%. Gross margin was 19.2%, up 20 basis points. The year-over-year gross margin improvement reflected effective manufacturing cost controls as well as a favorable comparison to the impact of reinstituting promotional programs in last year's fourth quarter. Production schedules and labor costs have been adjusted to more closely align with reduced demand.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.6 million, down 28%, and represented 11.6% of net sales, up 70 basis points versus prior year. The decrease in SG&A expenses was largely due to costs that vary with sales and profitability, such as incentive compensation, sales commissions and warranty expense.

Interest income of $512 thousand decreased due to lower cash balances as a result of the Company's special dividend paid during the second quarter of 2024, coupled with lower interest rates.

Income tax benefit was $71 thousand, primarily due to tax credits related to the solar panel installation at the Company's manufacturing site applied against the Company's tax liability.

Net income and diluted EPS were $4.3 million and $0.12, respectively, down from $5.4 million and $0.16, respectively, in 4Q:23. Net income margin was 8.9%, up 120 basis points, primarily due to the favorable tax credit.

EBITDA was $4.4 million, down from $6.5 million. EBITDA margin was 9.2%, consistent with last year's fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash and cash equivalents were $52.4 million at the end of 2024, with no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $20 million revolving credit facility.

Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $29.5 million and $24.9 million, respectively, in 2024. During the fourth quarter the Company completed its solar panel installation in the Nashville, Georgia production site, a significant capital project with expected cost savings and environmental benefits.

Payment of dividends totaled $43.7 million in 2024, including a special dividend of $0.70 per share paid during the second quarter (totaling $24.3 million). The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share payable on March 10, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2025.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation is a leading manufacturer of high-quality fiberglass boats under the brand names Chaparral and Robalo. Chaparral's sterndrive models include SSi Sportboats and SSX Luxury Sportboats, and the SURF Series. Chaparral's outboard offerings include OSX Luxury Sportboats and the SSi Outboard Bowriders. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing models, which include Center Consoles, Dual Consoles and Cayman Bay Boats. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation. With these premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at www.marineproductscorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements that look forward in time or express management's beliefs, expectations, hopes or strategies. In particular, such statements include, without limitation: that we will remain prudent with hiring and production increases until we have more definitive signals for improved demand, that we can comfortably fund our internal growth projects, capital investments and dividends, as we continue to look for the right M&A opportunity to drive value for our shareholders, that the Company expects year-over-year sales comparisons to be generally flat in the near-term, with potential for growth in the second half of 2025, and statements regarding expected cost savings and environmental benefits of our solar panel installation in Nashville, Georgia, and statements regarding the Company's ability to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. Risk factors that could cause such future events not to occur or our strategies not to succeed as expected include the following: negative economic conditions, unavailability of credit and possible decreases in the level of consumer confidence impacting discretionary spending; business interruptions due to, e.g., adverse weather conditions, supply chain disruptions and/or further increased interest rates; our retail incentives and allowances may not successfully increase consumer demand as anticipated, due to negative impacts to the overall economy, industry or competition, our adjustments to production levels may not match demand; increased cost of boat ownership makes it more difficult to raise prices in the future to compensate for increased costs; our new model launches may not match dealer and consumer preferences, which are inherently uncertain; and our ability to manage manufacturing costs may be constrained in light of lower production levels. Additional factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations are contained in Marine Products' Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2023.

MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023



2024

2023





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)

































Net sales

$ 47,818

$ 70,871



$ 236,555

$ 383,729 Cost of goods sold



38,660



57,408





191,057



293,350 Gross profit



9,158



13,463





45,498



90,379 Selling, general and administrative expenses



5,567



7,718





27,376



43,213 Gain on disposition of assets, net



(93)



(74)





(144)



(2,036) Operating income



3,684



5,819





18,266



49,202 Interest income, net



512



794





2,876



2,860 Income before income taxes



4,196



6,613





21,142



52,062 Income tax (benefit) provision



(71)



1,191





3,289



10,367 Net income

$ 4,267

$ 5,422



$ 17,853

$ 41,695



























EARNINGS PER SHARE (1)

























Basic

$ 0.12

$ 0.16



$ 0.50

$ 1.21 Diluted

$ 0.12

$ 0.16



$ 0.50

$ 1.21



























AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (2)

























Basic



34,707



34,467





34,689



34,443 Diluted



34,707



34,467





34,689



34,443

(1) Earnings per share included a reduction of $0.01 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, resulting from the allocation of earnings attributable to participating securities under the two-class method required by GAAP. Special dividend paid in Q2 2024 resulted in a reduction of $1,108 for earnings attributable to participating securities during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

(2) Includes participating securities which are share-based payment awards with non-forfeitable rights to dividends. Under the two-class method, average shares outstanding shown above were reduced by participating securities of 877 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in thousands)



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023





(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 52,379

$ 71,952 Accounts receivable, net



4,176



2,475 Inventories



49,960



61,611 Income taxes receivable



439



361 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,040



2,847 Total current assets



109,994



139,246 Property, plant and equipment, net



24,247



22,456 Goodwill



3,308



3,308 Other intangibles, net



465



465 Deferred income taxes



9,729



8,590 Retirement plan assets



18,489



15,379 Other long-term assets



5,015



4,358 Total assets

$ 171,247

$ 193,802













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 5,499

$ 6,071 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



13,425



16,496 Total current liabilities



18,924



22,567 Retirement plan liabilities



21,667



17,998 Other long-term liabilities



1,653



1,649 Total liabilities



42,244



42,214













Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock



—



— Common stock



3,471



3,447 Capital in excess of par value



—



— Retained earnings



125,532



148,141 Total stockholders' equity



129,003



151,588 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 171,247

$ 193,802

MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







(in thousands) Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023







(Unaudited)





OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income



$ 17,853

$ 41,695 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization





2,786



2,416 Pension settlement loss





—



2,363 Working capital





6,036



13,679 Other operating activities





2,851



(3,307) Net cash provided by operating activities





29,526



56,846















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Capital expenditures





(4,596)



(10,174) Proceeds from sale of assets





163



2,303 Net cash used for investing activities





(4,433)



(7,871)















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Payment of dividends





(43,733)



(19,284) Cash paid for common stock purchased and retired





(933)



(910) Net cash used for financing activities





(44,666)



(20,194)















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents





(19,573)



28,781 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





71,952



43,171 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$ 52,379

$ 71,952

Non-GAAP Measures

Marine Products Corporation has used the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and free cash flow in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance or liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures enables investors to compare our operating performance consistently over various time periods, and in the case of EBITDA, without regard to changes in our capital structure. Management believes that free cash flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Marine Products' liquidity. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, Marine Products' definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, management believes it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth in the appendices below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures. These reconciliations also appear on Marine Products Corporation's investor website, which can be found on the Internet at www.marineproductscorp.com.

Appendix A

















































(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA























Net income

$ 4,267

$ 5,422

$ 17,853

$ 41,695 Adjustments:























Add: Income tax (benefit) provision



(71)



1,191



3,289



10,367 Add: Depreciation and amortization



698



666



2,786



2,416 Less: Interest income, net



512



794



2,876



2,860 EBITDA

$ 4,382

$ 6,485

$ 21,052

$ 51,618

























Net sales

$ 47,818

$ 70,871

$ 236,555

$ 383,729

























Net income margin(1)



8.9 %



7.7 %



7.5 %



10.9 %

























EBITDA margin(1)



9.2 %



9.2 %



8.9 %



13.5 %

(1) Net income margin is calculated as net income divided by net sales. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by net sales.

Appendix B





















(Unaudited)



Year Ended





December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)



2024

2023 Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow













Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 29,526

$ 56,846 Capital expenditures





(4,596)



(10,174) Free cash flow



$ 24,930

$ 46,672

