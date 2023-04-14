Marine Products Corporation to Present at the 26th Annual Burkenroad Investment Conference

Hosted by the A. B. Freeman Business School at Tulane University

ATLANTA, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced that the Company will present at the 26th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Ritz Carlton New Orleans. At the time of the conference, the presentation will be posted to our website MarineProductsCorp.com.

The annual Burkenroad conference gives institutional investors and individuals an opportunity to hear presentations from top executives at public companies headquartered across the Gulf South. The conference is rooted in the Burkenroad Reports, a student equity research course at Tulane University's A. B. Freeman School of Business, who sponsors the conference. Throughout the year, 200 business students work in teams to prepare and publish objective investment research reports on companies from six Southern states. The conference is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested individuals can visit freeman.tulane.edu/Burkenroad-conference for the full agenda and to register.

