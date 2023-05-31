Marine propulsion engine market size to grow by USD 1536.38 million from 2022 to 2027: Increase in maritime trade and fleet size to boost the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine propulsion engine market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,536.38 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.99%. The increase in maritime trade and fleet size is driving market growth. Maritime trade volumes are increasing globally owing to rapid industrialization and economic liberalization. The demand for shipping trade is highest among developing countries in Asia. This is because of the high population growth in emerging markets, which has increased the demand for commodities and raw materials. The expansion of maritime trade can lead to high CO 2 emissions. As a result, there has been a growing demand for reducing marine emissions and enforcing emission regulations. These factors have increased the adoption of low-carbon ships, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global marine propulsion engine market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market

Marine propulsion engine market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global marine propulsion engine market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global marine propulsion engine market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Marine propulsion engine market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape

The global marine propulsion engine market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer marine propulsion engines in the market are AB Volvo, ABB Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Beta Marine Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Leonardo DRS Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. and others.

The global marine propulsion engine market is dominated by large global players. The market is highly capital-intensive. Therefore, global players pose a stiff challenge to local players. As a result, small players find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. The competition in the market is further propelled by the introduction of products with new features and innovative technologies. Owing to stringent regulations on diesel engines, marine propulsion engine manufacturers are focusing on the design and development of engines that operate on alternative fuels such as natural gas.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor offerings -

AB Volvo - The company offers different types of marine propulsion engines such as inboard shaft and Penta IPS.

The company offers different types of marine propulsion engines such as inboard shaft and Penta IPS. ABB Ltd - The company offers different types of diesel and gas marine propulsion engines.

The company offers different types of diesel and gas marine propulsion engines. BAE Systems Plc - The company offers marine propulsion engines such as HybriGen Power.

The company offers marine propulsion engines such as HybriGen Power. Beta Marine Ltd. - The company offers marine propulsion engines such as Seagoing, Saildrive, and Inland Waterways.

Marine propulsion engine market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (passenger, commercial, and defense), type (diesel and gas), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The passenger segment will account for a major share of the market growth. It includes passenger ships, ferries, cruise ships, and other types of vessels. The engines used in passenger ships are highly reliable and efficient and comply with stringent environmental regulations. Diesel engines are commonly used on passenger ships. Marine propulsion engines are available in wide power ranges. The demand for marine propulsion engines is expected to grow owing to the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and efficient propulsion solutions. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global marine propulsion engine market.

APAC is estimated to account for 69% of the global market growth during the forecast period. With the expansion of global trade, the demand for new vessels is increasing. Countries such as China , Japan , and South Korea are the key contributors to market growth. They are on focusing on strengthening their shipbuilding industries and have developed strategies to adopt modern shipbuilding models. These countries will continue to invest significantly in technology to increase their market share during the forecast period, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the regional market.

Marine propulsion engine market – Market dynamics



Key trends - Technology focus shifting toward the development of dual-fuel engines is a key trend in the market. A dual-fuel engine uses both diesel and gas as fuel sources. Switching to natural gas is an effective solution for the reduction of emissions when compared to diesel and other engine technologies. Dual-fuel engines allow merchant shipping lines to reduce fuel costs while reducing emissions. Such technological advancements are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Volatility in crude oil and natural gas prices can impede the growth of the market. Oil prices have fluctuated frequently over the past decade. Therefore, it is difficult to predict these prices. These variations also impact the prices of other products such as petroleum and lubricants. Therefore, fluctuations in the prices of crude oil and natural gas affect the profits of oil and gas companies, which further impacts production. These factors will negatively affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this marine propulsion engine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the marine propulsion engine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the marine propulsion engine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the marine propulsion engine market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of marine propulsion engine market vendors

Related Reports:

The marine power systems market size is expected to increase by USD 331.81 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.63%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial ships, military vessels, underwater vehicles, leisure ships, and small recreational boats) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The marine scrubber market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 12,000.63 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hybrid, open loop, and others), application (commercial, navy, recreational, and offshore), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Marine Propulsion Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,536.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.47 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, ABB Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Beta Marine Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Leonardo DRS Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

