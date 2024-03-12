Marine protected areas are not being effectively monitored and assessed, undermining global goals according to Economist Impact research

A mapping tool highlights best practices for Marine Protected Areas and is part of a broader research programme called "Beyond the Surface", supported by Blancpain

LONDON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 8% of the ocean is under some form of marine protection, and just 2.9% is fully or highly protected from fishing and other human impacts. Little is known about the true effectiveness of these parts of the ocean, known as Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). To better understand and improve them, Economist Impact's World Ocean Initiatives "Beyond the Surface" research programme, supported by Blancpain, has developed an interactive mapping tool for policymakers, decision-makers and engaged readers that shows where 100 diverse MPAs exist globally and provides in-depth insights into the design, implementation and outcomes of 10 specific MPAs. https://impact.economist.com/ocean/beyond-the-surface

In 2021 the United Nations set a target in their Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework draft1 calling for 30% of Earth's land and ocean areas to be protected by 2030. The ambitious target suggests that the number of MPAs will need to increase and solutions to strengthen current MPAs are urgently needed.

Without regular monitoring and data collection, assessing an MPA's environmental, economic and social outcomes is a challenge. Yet, only three out of the 10 MPAs Economist Impact explored, currently have mechanisms for regular monitoring and assessment with publicly available outcomes, and only one area regularly collects and publishes ecological and socioeconomic data. This undermines the effectiveness of MPAs and ocean protection efforts around the globe.

Economist Impact's World Ocean Initiative "Beyond the Surface" programme, supported by Blancpain, is an interactive mapping tool and website that provides data points, insights, video snapshots and scorecard assessments on the 10 selected MPAs, highlighting the marine protection practices that are working well and the ones that can be improved. It identifies the factors contributing to the effectiveness of MPAs, from their inception and design to their management and implementation, and ultimately, their outcomes. The interactive tool sits within a digital hub, alongside articles, case studies, an infographic and a short film.

The 10 MPAs and marine conservation areas covered in the "Beyond the Surface" mapping tool and website include: Abéné Marine Protected Area, Galápagos Marine Reserve, Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, Gwaii Haanas National Marine Conservation Area Reserve & Haida Heritage Site, Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, Prince Edward Islands, Revillagigedo National Park, St Kilda, Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park and Tun Mustapha Park.

Matus Samel, Senior Manager, Sustainability, for Economist Impact said: "The importance of marine protection extends beyond the environment. When skilfully designed and managed, MPAs bring social and economic benefits to local communities who live in and depend on the area for their livelihoods. Economist Impact's "Beyond the Surface" is a tool to help inspire and drive action, giving stakeholders the information they need to improve how we protect our valuable ocean for the benefit of ecosystems and communities."

Visit https://impact.economist.com/ocean/beyond-the-surface to view the mapping tool and research. "Beyond the Surface" is part of a larger World Oceans Initiative supported by Blancpain.

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage a globally influential audience. We believe that evidence-based insights can open debate, broaden perspectives and catalyse progress. The services offered by Economist Impact previously existed within The Economist Group as separate entities, including EIU Thought Leadership, EIU Public Policy, Economist Events, El Studios and SignalNoise.

Our track record spans 75 years across 205 countries. Along with creative storytelling, events expertise, design-thinking solutions and market-leading media products, we produce framework design, benchmarking, economic and social impact analysis, forecasting and scenario modelling, making Economist Impact's offering unique in the marketplace. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

Economist Impact's World Ocean Initiative is a mission driven project that supports the development of a sustainable ocean economy by addressing the greatest challenges facing our seas: climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. Year-round and at our flagship World Ocean Summit, we inspire bold thinking, enable new partnerships and explore the most effective action for a healthy blue planet.

About Blancpain

Founded in 1735 in the Swiss Jura, Blancpain is known as the world's oldest watch brand. Loyal to its tradition of innovation and confirmed by countless horological complications invented over the years, the Manufacture is constantly pushing the boundaries of watchmaking to take this art to places where it has never been before.

Exploration and preservation of the world's oceans is at the core of Blancpain. With its legacy of the Fifty Fathoms – the first true diver's watch – extending over 70 years, Blancpain has become close to the explorers, photographers, scientists and environmentalists who treasure the precious underwater resource. With that affinity has come a determination to support important activities and initiatives dedicated to the oceans.

To date, Blancpain has co-financed dozens of major scientific expeditions, celebrated its role in significantly extending the surface area of marine protected areas around the world, and presented several award-winning documentary films, underwater photography exhibitions and publications. This dedication to supporting ocean exploration and preservation is called Blancpain Ocean Commitment.

