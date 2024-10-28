Marine Robots Market to Grow by USD 4.94 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by AI-Powered Market Evolution and Investments in Unmanned Surface Vehicles - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global marine robots market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.93 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Growing investments in unmanned surface vehicle industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards expanding applications of marine robots. However, high capital cost poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd., Anduril Industries Inc., BeeX, Blue Robotics Inc., ECA Group, ecoSUB Robotics Ltd., EyeROV, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., GrayMatter Robotics, Hanwha Systems Co., International Submarine Engineering Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Liquid Robotics Inc., Marine Robotic Technologies Ltd, Maritime Robotics, Oceanalpha Group Ltd., Planys Technologies, Saab AB, Saildrone Inc., Sea Machines Robotics, Inc, SeaSatellites, Inc., Teledyne Marine Technologies Inc, and UFRJ Nautilus.

Global Marine Robots Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Defense and security, Commercial,

Scientific research, Environmental monitoring,

and Others), Type (Autonomous underwater

vehicle, Remotely operated vehicles, Unmanned

surface vehicles, and Hybrid vehicles), and

Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South

America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd., Anduril Industries

Inc., BeeX, Blue Robotics Inc., ECA Group,

ecoSUB Robotics Ltd., EyeROV, General

Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., GrayMatter

Robotics, Hanwha Systems Co., International

Submarine Engineering Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen

ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Liquid Robotics

Inc., Marine Robotic Technologies Ltd, Maritime

Robotics, Oceanalpha Group Ltd., Planys

Technologies, Saab AB, Saildrone Inc., Sea

Machines Robotics, Inc, SeaSatellites, Inc.,

Teledyne Marine Technologies Inc, and UFRJ

Nautilus

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The marine robots market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and effective solutions in various maritime applications. Traditional methods for oil spill cleanup, such as manual labor, booms, skimmers, and chemical dispersants, face challenges in terms of labor intensity, time consumption, and incomplete remediation, especially in remote or hard-to-reach areas. Adverse weather conditions, ocean currents, and vast spill areas further complicate these efforts. Marine robot swarms offer a transformative solution, covering larger areas more efficiently and adapting to changing conditions. Advanced sensing technologies, like thermal and ultraviolet sensors, help define spill boundaries and create comprehensive spill maps for precise and coordinated cleanup efforts. Marine robots also find applications in underwater exploration, environmental monitoring, and offshore infrastructure maintenance. Autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) provide valuable data on marine ecosystems and geological formations. Real-time data collection in environmental monitoring is crucial for assessing marine environment health. Offshore oil and gas industries benefit from marine robots for pipeline inspection, maintenance, and repair, reducing risks to human workers and increasing operational efficiency. As technology advances, marine robots' capabilities expand, opening new possibilities across various maritime sectors, thereby driving the growth of the global marine robots market.

The Marine Robots Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries. Key players like Oceaneering are leading the way with innovative solutions. Military and Defense sector is a major consumer, utilizing marine robots for AI-driven underwater surveillance, deep-sea exploration, and defense applications. Environmental Conservation and Marine Resource Management sectors are using marine robots for sensors, imaging systems, and environmental assessment. Sensors, imaging systems, and automation are crucial for underwater inspections and robotics automation technologies. Heavy-weight vehicles and lightweight/man portable robots serve different purposes, from search and salvage to archaeology. Commercial Exploration, Offshore Operations, and Subsea Structural Examination require and reliable marine robots. Navigation, communication, and electromagnetic waves or free-space optical technologies enable effective operation in challenging environmental conditions. UUVs, submarines, and underwater robotics are transforming drilling, repair, maintenance, and security industries.

Market Challenges

The marine robots industry encounters substantial financial barriers due to the high costs involved in purchasing, deploying, and maintaining these advanced technologies. Marine robots come with sophisticated sensors, advanced propulsion systems, and durable materials to endure harsh underwater conditions, leading to significant investment. Prices for marine underwater drone robots range from USD4,999 for basic models to USD19,999 for advanced versions, and even standard kits cost around USD2,999. Ongoing maintenance, including inspections, repairs, and upgrades, adds to these expenses, necessitating specialized technicians and spare parts. These high capital costs hinder new entrants and limit the expansion of existing companies, particularly smaller firms. Innovative financing solutions, like leasing options and partnerships, are essential to make marine robotics more accessible and sustainable for a broader range of stakeholders. Despite the financial challenges, marine robots hold immense potential for underwater exploration and various industrial applications, necessitating industry solutions to ensure sustainable growth and broader adoption.

The Marine Robots Market encompasses various applications, including underwater robotics for surveillance, drilling, repair, and maintenance in defense, military, and law enforcement sectors. Challenges include navigation and communication in deep water conditions using electromagnetic waves or Free-Space Optical (FSO) systems, sound waves, and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). Commercial exploration in offshore deep-sea oil and undersea mineral exploration by firms like Nautilus Minerals requires cost-effective systems. Oil companies, like Lukoil in the Caspian Sea, and mining companies use marine robots for deep-sea exploration. Marine research, environmental monitoring, marine pollution surveillance, mine detection, offshore inspections, and ocean monitoring are other significant applications. Emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Sensor Technology enhance marine robot capabilities. Marine conservation, subsea maintenance, maritime economy, offshore energy projects, defense capabilities, climate research, and fisheries management also benefit from marine robots.

Segment Overview

This marine robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Defense and security

1.2 Commercial

1.3 Scientific research

1.4 Environmental monitoring

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Autonomous underwater vehicle

2.2 Remotely operated vehicles

2.3 Unmanned surface vehicles

2.4 Hybrid vehicles Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

Defense and security- The Marine Robots Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for automation in ocean exploration and resource extraction. Key players include Hydroid, Blue Robotics, and Sub-C, who offer various types of marine robots such as Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). These robots enhance operational efficiency, reduce risks, and provide valuable data for industries like oil and gas, defense, and research. Market size is projected to reach USD5.8 billion by 2025.

Research Analysis

The Marine Robots Market encompasses a diverse range of technologies and applications, primarily centered around underwater robotics. These robots, also known as Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), play a crucial role in various sectors including underwater surveillance, drilling, repair, and maintenance. Defense applications, including military and law enforcement, are significant markets for marine robots, which are used for tasks such as mine detection and surveillance. Deep-sea exploration and marine research are other key areas, with marine pollution monitoring and environmental conservation gaining increasing importance. Advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Sensor Technology, Imaging Systems, and Sensors are driving innovation in marine robotics. Heavy-weight vehicles are used for deep-sea exploration, while lightweight/man-portable UUVs are popular for shallow-water applications. Offshore inspections are another major application area, ensuring the safety and efficiency of offshore installations.

Market Research Overview

The Marine Robots Market encompasses a diverse range of technologies and applications, including underwater robotics, underwater surveillance, drilling, repair, and maintenance. These robots are used in various sectors such as defense applications, military, law enforcement, and commercial exploration. The market includes Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) and Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), which operate in deep water conditions using various navigation and communication systems, such as electromagnetic waves, free-space optical (FSO), and sound waves. The market also includes cost-effective systems used in offshore deep-sea oil and undersea mineral exploration by companies like Nautilus Minerals. Marine research, environmental monitoring, and marine pollution surveillance are other significant applications. Advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Sensor Technology are increasingly being integrated into marine robots for automation, subsea maintenance, ocean monitoring, and marine resource management. The market also caters to defense capabilities, climate research, fisheries management, and security. Companies are developing heavy-weight vehicles for deep-sea exploration and lightweight/man-portable systems for offshore inspections, search and salvage, archaeology, and environmental assessment.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Defense And Security



Commercial



Scientific Research



Environmental Monitoring



Others

Type

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle



Remotely Operated Vehicles



Unmanned Surface Vehicles



Hybrid Vehicles

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

