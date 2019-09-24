Marine Seats Market Report 2019 - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Seats Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The marine seat market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 2.5 billion by 2025, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period.



The market for marine seats is driven by the increasing use of motorboats for recreational boating applications across the globe. However, formulation and implementation of various stringent regulations to ensure the safety of marine vessels, vessel operators, and passengers may restrain the growth of the marine seat market.



Commercial ship type to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period in the marine seats market



Based on ship type, the marine seats market is segmented into commercial and military. The commercial segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Motorboats are expected to be in high demand. The leading manufacturers of marine seats for motorboats include Ullman Dynamics, NorSap, and Scott Seats.



Aftermarket segment to account for largest market share of marine seats market in 2019



By end user, the marine seats market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment includes the demand for new vessels and ships across different verticals. The aftermarket consists of the marine seats and the marine upholstery which are used across various ship types. The demand for ships and vessels is increasing across various industries due to the increasing watersports, cruises, and other marine recreational activities and growing transportation of goods & services through marine routes.



Marine seats market in North America to grow at highest CAGR



North America is estimated to lead the global marine seats market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This region is upgrading various capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of leisure voyages and recreational boating. This is an excellent opportunity for marine seats manufacturers to strengthen their businesses in the North American region.

The key players in the marine seats market are West Marine (US), NorSap (Norway), TRESEA (China), Scott Seats (Scotland), and STIDD Systems (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Marine Seats Market

4.2 Marine Seats Market, By Seat Type

4.3 Marine Seats Market, By Ship Type

4.4 Marine Seats Market, By Component

4.5 Marine Seats Market, By Enduser

4.6 Marine Seats Market, By Region



5 Marine Seats Market, By Seat Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Passenger Seats

5.3 Captain Seats (Helm Seats)

5.4 Crew Seats

5.5 General Seats



6 Marine Seats Market, By Ship Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial

6.2.1 Bulk Carrier

6.2.2 Passenger Ships & Cruises

6.2.3 Tankers

6.2.4 Gas Tankers

6.2.5 Research Vessel

6.2.6 Dredgers

6.2.7 Fishing Vessels ( Only Trawlers and Small Fishing Vessels)

6.2.8 Other (Offshore Supply, Other Offshore)

6.3 Military Ships

6.3.1 Frigates

6.3.2 Corvettes

6.3.3 Destroyers

6.3.4 OPV

6.3.5 Aircraft Carriers

6.3.6 Amphibious

6.3.7 Mine Sweepers

6.3.8 Submarine

6.4 Vehicles and Equipment



7 Marine Seats Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Marine Seats Market, By Frame

7.2.1 Pedestal

7.2.2 Footrest

7.2.3 Seat Cushion

7.2.4 Swivels, Sliders & Seat Mounts

7.3 Marine Seats Market, By Material

7.3.1 Aluminium

7.3.2 Steel

7.3.3 Others ( Plastics)

7.4 Marine Seats Market, By Upholstery

7.4.1 Leather

7.4.2 Marine Grade Vinyl



8 Marine Seats Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 OEM

8.3 Aftermarket



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Switzerland

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Taiwan

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.2 Latin America

9.5.3 Africa



10 Competitive Landscape and Customer Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 OEM Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018



