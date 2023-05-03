Marine Structural Core Materials Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 180 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research

The Marine Structural Core Materials market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026, to reach US$ 180 million in 2026, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the Marine Structural Core Materials market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1972/marine-structural-core-materials-market.html#form

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2026 USD 180 million Growth (CAGR) 6.6% during 2021-2026 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Trend Period 2016-2019 Base Year 2020 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 20+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Marine Structural Core Materials Market

The global Marine Structural Core Materials market is segmented based on boat type, core material type, and region.

Based on boat type - The marine structural core materials market is segmented as outboard boats, sterndrive boats, PWC, and others. The outboard boat is expected to remain the biggest demand generator for core materials during the forecast period. There has been a growing penetration of fiberglass boats in the outboard category. Also, there has been a paradigm shift from sterndrive to outboard boats.

Based on core material type - The market is segmented as PVC, SAN, PET, and others. PVC is expected to remain the most dominant material type in the market during the forecast period. Key driving factors of PVC foam core are moisture resistance and cost-effectiveness with excellent durability. PET held the smallest share of the market in 2020; however, it is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. SAN holds a fair share but there has been a gradual shift from SAN to PVC and PET cores.

To know the attractive segments, click here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1972/marine-structural-core-materials-market.html#form

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for Marine Structural Core Materials during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following:

The region is the largest producer of recreational boats.

In 2020, there were total sales of nearly 320 thousand boats (Outboard, Sterndrive, Inboard, PWC, Jetboats, etc.) in the USA .

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period with strong potential from China and Japan.

Marine Structural Core Materials Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Growing powerboat sales in the USA :

The U.S. being a developed economy has a high disposable income, where people often indulge in luxuries like powerboats. In addition to this, most areas in the United States of America have favorable boating conditions, including access to lakes, rivers, and oceans, making it an attractive activity for many. Consequently, the U.S. has emerged as a hub for powerboat manufacturers.

Excellent performance of composites:

When compared to traditional materials like wood or metal, composites are widely used in the construction of powerboats. Some of the key reasons are:

Lightweight

Corrosion resistance

Superior strength-to-weight ratios

Durability

Reduced maintenance

Composites are relatively lighter than other materials, thereby enhancing the boat's performance, handling, and supporting fuel efficiency. Additionally, unlike metals, composites do not corrode, making them suitable for use in harsh marine environments.

The aforementioned factors are some of the main reasons why powerboat manufacturers are using composite cores for the construction of boats.

Increasing the use of recyclable materials:

Realizing the grave need to reduce carbon emission levels and promote sustainability, governments in many countries are encouraging the use of recyclable materials to manage waste disposal and pollution levels. Pertaining to the construction of boats, governments in many countries have passed laws stressing on the need for industry players to adopt sustainable practices. For instance, the Clean Marina Program in the U.S. is a voluntary program that aims at encouraging marinas to adopt environmentally sustainable practices, including the use of recyclable materials.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts- [email protected]

Top Companies in Marine Structural Core Materials Market?

The following are the key players in the marine structural core materials market. Most of the major players are providing core materials for other end-use industries too.

DIAB International AB

Gurit Holding AG

3A Composites GmbH

Armacell International

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

Maricell S.r.l.

I-Core Composites

Carbon-Core Composites

What Deliverables will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Marine Structural Core Materials Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirement? 10% free customization

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specialises in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and few other industries.

It launches limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specialisations. The reliability and insightfulness of the reports enable the readers take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies to meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customised research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

Stratview Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research