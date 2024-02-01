Marine Towing of Tampa expands to Florida's Space Coast with the purchase of the assets E.N. Bisso & Son acquired from Seabulk Towing at Port Canaveral

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Towing of Tampa LLC ("MTOT") and E.N. Bisso & Son Inc. ("Bisso") are pleased to announce that they have executed and closed on an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "APA" or Transaction) pursuant to which Marine Towing of Port Canaveral LLC ("MTPC"), a recently formed affiliate of MTOT, acquired from Bisso, the Port Canaveral operations and assets associated with Bisso's acquisition of Seabulk Towing Holdings Inc. ship assist operations in Florida.

"We are excited to broaden our operations to Florida's Space Coast," expressed Steve Swindal, Principal Owner and Chairman. "Port Canaveral, is home to some of the world's biggest and most popular cruise vessels, and a growing hub for petroleum products, bulk, and breakbulk cargo business. This strategically positions us to cater to the logistical needs of central Florida, one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. Furthermore, the Port plays a vital role in the aerospace industry with its close proximity to the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center."

"Marine Towing is a highly regarded provider of ship assist services in the industry," stated Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. "We are pleased to welcome them to our Port and look forward to a successful partnership collaboratively supporting our diverse cruise and cargo operations."

Trenam Law Group acted as legal advisors to Marine Towing. Abaco Partners LLC acted as Marine Towing's financial advisors.

About Marine Towing of Tampa, LLC
MTOT and its affiliates ("Marine Towing Control Group") are headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The Marine Towing Control Group currently provides ship assist services at Port Tampa Bay, SeaPort Manatee and other facilities throughout the Tampa Bay area and west coast of Florida, including Key West. Marine Towing has been in operation over 25 years; however, its genesis dates back to 1961 and the original St. Philip Towing & Transportation Company. The Principals of MTOT have cumulative operational experience in the marine towing industry of over 250 years, providing services in both domestic and international markets. For more information, visit www.marinetowing.com

