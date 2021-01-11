Marine Turbocharger Market to Hit $787.9 Mn by 2026; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the marine turbocharger market which estimates the market valuation for marine turbocharger will cross US$ 787.9 million by 2026. Stringent emission regulations and developments in propulsion technologies will boost the demand for marine turbochargers.

Due to proliferating economic growth and improved consumer spending power, the demand for recreational boats equipped with the latest propulsion technology is increasing rapidly. Additionally, the growing popularity of recreational sports activities will accelerate product penetration in the upcoming years. Additionally, the rising need for excellent power output and higher speed in recreation boats will further boost the adoption of turbochargers. Shipping companies are seeking to increase the ability of cargo transport and the size of ships to increase seaborne trade. Therefore, this is likely to offer new growth opportunities for industry growth.

Growing demand from ship operators for improved engine & turbocharger efficiencies to meet the EEDI goals and IMO regulations will have a positive effect on product adoption. The demand for advanced marine turbochargers is on the rise as it offers improved efficiency and higher-pressure ratios, thereby reducing the environmental impact. Additionally, strong growth in the military sector will augment the adoption of military ships, thereby propelling the marine turbocharger industry growth. Furthermore, the use of advanced tools, such as ANSYS and FEA techniques, leads to versatile development processes that allow later stage modifications in turbochargers. Thus, these developments in turbochargers are likely to offer growth opportunities in the near future.

The inclusion of adjustable turbocharger vanes contributes to the change in aspect ratios, further altering their effective turbine area. Improvements in reducing lag time and pressure ratios will greatly improve the overall performance of the engine and allow flexible air control for optimized combustion. Electric-assist turbocharger integration provides low specific fuel consumption at high speeds & in low load conditions and retains speed variations.

Major industry players are focusing on utilizing new mechanisms and materials for achieving higher pressure ratios and lightweight structures. Additionally, manufacturers are also focused on strategic alliances to enhance their market share in the industry. For instance, Mitsubishi (precisely MHI-MME) took over the production of MET turbochargers from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. effective from 1st January 2020.

Some major findings of the marine turbocharger market report include:

Growing trade activities by seaways and supporting trade guidelines will boost the adoption of new commercial ships

Rising importance of effective control, monitoring, and diagnosis of turbochargers is inducing the integration of power electronics and digital solutions

Optimization of turbochargers for achieving high-performance and maximum operational flexibility will provide a positive outlook for the industry size

Digital turbocharger monitoring ensures improved performance over longer operating times, product lifecycle extension, and fault detection & reduction of damage

Stringent IMO emission standards facilitate the use of marine turbochargers for the reduction of nitrogen oxide exhaust

The market is highly competitive with the presence of several small & big players and has a high barrier level for new entrants due to high capital investments and stringent regulations

