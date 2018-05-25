Marinela® USA and The Boardr Announce Exclusive Partnership with West Coast Customs

"We are truly excited to partner with Ryan and the team at West Coast Customs to redesign our bus," said Paula Judith Flores, Brand Manager at Marinela. "We look forward to revealing the new and improved bus at each of our event stops this year and we thank Ryan and the talented team at West Coast Customs who are helping us to create what will be a true, mobile piece of art."

West Coast Customs Founder and CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus had this to say about the exciting project: "We are happy to be doing a build like this for a top multinational company like Marinela. Growing up in So Cal, I love anything to do with skateboarding so we are thrilled to be doing this bus for The Boardr!"

"The goal of this makeover is to transform our bus - from the inside out - into a complete and fully-customized mobile work zone," said Ryan Clements, Founder of The Boardr. "We're stoked to work with West Coast Customs to help bring this renovation to life and to wow our fans as we make our stops at the events across the country!"

Find out where Marinela - The Boardr bus and crew will be by visiting the events section of The Boardr website.

Marinela is a brand owned by Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) who is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality.

The Boardr hosts and organizes skateboarding's top events like Vans Park Series, the current path to the 2020 Olympics.

West Coast Customs is a premiere vehicle modification shop.

