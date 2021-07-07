MarineTraffic joins visibility platform leaders in the Open Visibility Network -- adds real-time ship movement and ports information

BOSTON and ATHENS, Greece, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading in-transit visibility provider Tive and MarineTraffic , a leading provider of ship tracking information and maritime data analytics announced a partnership to provide the Open Visibility Network (OVN) with the power of Global vessel movements . By integrating data and insights beyond shipment location and condition, the new partnership will provide mutual customers with insights that increase end-customer experience.

Logistics professionals are demanding more actionable insights than ever before to actively manage their customer's growing expectations. With MarineTraffic, the OVN adds data and insights on risks such as port congestion, vessel particulars and fleet management. MarineTraffic port and vessel analytics allow customers to turn risk into a competitive advantage. The addition of MarineTraffic extends access to new levels of in-transit visibility to ensure that shipments arrive on time and in full (OTIF).

Demitris Memos : "Open visibility and collaboration among supply chain stakeholders is crucial for efficiency and sustainability in the space. We are excited with the OVN initiative and looking forward to joining these leading, supply chain insights providers in their effort to propel innovation and vastly improve customer experience. I am confident that the addition of the ocean freight visibility by MarineTraffic, will add significant value to the OVN ecosystem."

"I could not be more thrilled than to welcome MarineTraffic to the Open Visibility Network. They are the leaders in vessel location data, and add tremendous value to the visibility ecosystem," said Tive CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni . "Combining vessel data, the latest port information, and real-time location and condition data utilizing trackers, customers around the globe can get true real-time information on what is happening with their shipments. We are excited for MarineTraffic to join this powerful partnership of top visibility solutions providers to help make global supply chains more efficient."

This newest addition to the OVN combines MarineTraffic's vessel and port insights with those of other industry leaders' data, including Tive, project44, FourKites, Everstream Analytics and TransVoyant to deliver immediate value to the global supply chain. MarineTraffic adds over 700,000 registered users and almost 20 million vessel positions to registered daily so mutual customers have deep visibility into all shipments to improve their end-customer experience.

About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

About MarineTraffic

MarineTraffic is a leading provider of ship tracking information and maritime data analytics. We are dedicated to making actionable information easily accessible.

Monitoring vessel movements is at the core of what we do. Building on a base of data gathered from our network of coastal AIS-receiving stations, supplemented by satellite receivers, we apply algorithms and integrate complementary data sources to provide the shipping, trade and logistics industries with actionable insights into shipping activity.

With our main offices in Greece, the UK and Singapore, we continue to grow our presence in some of the world's leading maritime hubs, granting us direct access to the markets we serve. Our reach is truly global, enabling us to support the millions that use our service. For more information, visit www.marinetraffic.com

Media contacts:

MarineTraffic:

Georgios Hatzimanolis

[email protected]

Tive:

Jim Waters

[email protected]

SOURCE Tive, Inc.

Related Links

www.tive.co

