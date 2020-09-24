Marintec China Unveiled Marintec Innovation Series 2020 - Webinar | Virtual Expo | Conferece

And against the backdrop of the global pandemic, social distancing and the postponement of many of the world's leading maritime events, we think connecting quality buyers and exhibitors to create meaningful connections has not changed, but rather adaptation is called for. Marintec Innovation Webinar Series spun out in June 2020, is based on Dr Martin Stopford's, President of Clarkson's white paper on "Coronavirus, Climate Change & Smart Shipping", the series covering "Autonomous Ships Overview", "Zero Carbon Emission" and "Advance Digital Systems" in June, August and September 2020, the three chapters together attracted over 1,000 delegates from across the globe. The finale in December Marintec Innovation Conference will put the spotlight on the importance in the I4 demand and with the shared mandate, drive the maritime industry to the environmental agenda.

Meanwhile, maritime professionals will experience a new opportunity as the team dedicates full resources on the first-ever hybrid event, Marintec Innovation Virtual Expo which will take place online from 30 November to 4 December via www.marintec-innovation.com. Marintec Innovation Virtual Expo is spearheading the new model and showcase an event format of the future, a platform to share unique and exceptional content to our global audience without any geographical barriers. A brand-new AI business matching platform with online product showroom, instant video conferencing, live chat, meeting scheduler, 1:1 virtual meeting, will be enabling all attendees to enjoy a hassle-free online networking experience.

Mr Michael Duck - Moderator of the first Marintec Innovation Series and Director of Marintec China invites you to join us to connect with the industry and engage with some of the industry's most prominent personalities. He goes on to say that "Innovation is often found where insight is obtained. Many times this is through forums such as these which make them always special." The Marintec Team is committed to helping our industry accelerate growth into next year, echoing our theme, so now more than ever, we must harness the power of technology to come together and get business back on track.

More details will be announced soon, so stay tuned for further updates.

Organisers:

Marintec China is organised and managed by Shanghai Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SSNAME) and Informa Markets.

Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Shanghai Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SSNAME)

Shanghai Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SSNAME) was founded on February 25, 1951 and has more than 5000 individual members and over 60 group members at the moment. The professional range of SSNAME covers academic and technical exchanging, exhibiting, science popularizing, editing, and publishing as well as scientific consulting in the field of naval architect and marine engineering.

SSNAME has established friendly cooperation with 14 overseas maritime engineering societies to promote bilateral and multilateral exchanges and cooperation. It's one of the Sponsors of Pan Asian Association of Maritime Engineering Society (PAAMES), and elected as the first president. SSNAME is also a member of World Maritime Technology Congress and hosted WMTC'18 which was held in December 2018.

As it always adheres to innovation and development, SSNAOE has achieved great success in academic exchange, scientific popularization, editing and publishing, international intercourse and organization optimization over years of endeavor. It was awarded "National Advanced Civil Organization" by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, "Advanced Collective under China Association for Science and Technology" by the Ministry of Personnel and China Association for Science and Technology. In recent years, it has been awarded the title of "5A-level Social Organization" in the evaluation of the standard construction of social organizations organized by Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau and Shanghai Association Administration Bureau.

After 70 years of development, SSNAME has now won a high reputation and shown an evident academic influence in the shipbuilding and offshore engineering industry.

