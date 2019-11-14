Mario Andretti and Car Pool Tables Release Signed 1969 Camaro Pace Car Table Celebrating 50th Anniversary Indy500 Win!

Andretti's famous white and orange 1969 Camaro Pace Car has been faithfully recreated with a Twist: The Car's Body - molded directly from the original with Working Lights, real alloy Rims, Tires, and polished chrome bumpers - Encloses a 4' x 8' slate pool - signed by Mario Andretti himself!

Prices for this heirloom collectible range from $100,000 down to $16,000, (depending on the edition number), and include a unique "VIN#" and "Title of Authenticity" for Mario's Signature. Shipping and on-site assembly are included in your order.

Mario Andretti is the only race car driver in the world to win the Indy 500, Daytona 500, and Formula 1 World Championship. His 1969 Indy 500 win was a particularly dramatic event, because just days before, he wrecked his car during a qualifying event – leaving him with burns to his face. He refused to bow out and emerged victorious driving a backup car.

Andretti ultimately won FOUR IndyCar National Championships and was the first driver to break the 200-mph barrier at Indianapolis during a practice run in 1977. His racing career, stretching five decades and across six continents, garnered 111 victories and earned him the title "Driver of the Century" in 2000 by RACER magazine and the Associated Press.

"Mario Andretti is a true American legend," said Tony Utegaard of Car Pool Tables, "For any racing, history, or billiards fan, owning one of these tables is a rare opportunity!"

Celebrating 10 Years in business, Car Pool Tables are Made in the USA in Florida and are protected by U.S. Patent, ensuring the company is the only one in the world that can create these brilliantly unique and rare products.

For more information, photos, video, or to Order Your Own 50th Anniversary Mario Andretti Pool Table, visit www.CarPoolTables.com or call: 727-827-8268.

