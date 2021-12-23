Mario Bava Documentary Arriving 2022

Produced by NAOR International, Emmy winner, Rex Edit, and Heilman Productions, principal production on Mario Bava- The Godfather of Modern Horror has commenced and will reveal the wild successes as well as the quiet struggles of Bava as he navigated an industry of tight budgets and tighter deadlines to create master works of film that make your skin crawl. The production will have never before access to Mr. Alfredo Leone, who was one of Mario Bava's executive producers and the Bava family.