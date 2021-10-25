MULLICA HILL, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mario J. Monzo is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for his dedication to the field of Analytics and his impressive work at Comcast.

He strives to evolve analytics to Health and Mental Health, using his 17 years of analytics experience to help clients. Mr. Monzo specializes in marketing, analytics, ecology, and behavior analysis. He excels at building and developing analytics teams in order to improve business performance. Mr. Monzo has been in his current position as the Senior Director of Strategy, Analytics, and Insight at Comcast for ten years. He works to provide highly tailored strategic plans, work cross-functionally with sales, marketing, finance, and operations, and implement strategies seamlessly into the market.



To achieve success in his field, he attended Rowan University in 1998, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, and in 2011, earning a Master of Business Administration degree (MBA) in Information Technology and Finance.



In previous roles, Mr. Monzo worked as a Risk Management Analyst, Senior Profitability Analyst, Senior Consultant of Marketing Intelligence and Insights, among others. Other areas of interest include studying the dynamics and social structures of wolves. He currently also donates to and volunteers at a variety of wolf sanctuaries.



In his free time, he enjoys working out, volunteering at his daughters' school, and doing small construction projects around the house.



He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his daughters, Maddie and Mollie Monzo.

