Mario Lamarre Honored for His Work with Brockton Youth

Lamarre was one of five finalists across the country eligible for the Youth Development Professional MVP Award and was selected through a public vote. The Boys & Girls Club of Brockton will receive $10,000 through the partnership with DC and in recognition of Lamarre's achievements.

Club staff serve as mentors and program facilitators, and build supportive relationships that foster a sense of belonging and purpose for young people in Boys & Girls Clubs. The YDP MVP Award provided Clubs across the country the chance to nominate a Club professional who best exemplifies what it means to be committed to the Boys & Girls Club mission.

When Mario Lamarre was a senior in high school, he was required to complete 200 hours of community service in order to graduate. He began to volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club of Brockton and immediately became an integral addition to the Club community. He made such strong connections at the Club that, in just one year, he ended up completing twice as many community service hours than he needed to for school.

"Fourteen years later, Mario is still here making a difference in the lives of Brockton youth," said Derek Heim, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Brockton. "Mario maintains his commitment to our values and our vision in everything he does and is always looking for ways to learn and grow within his position. His passion for serving the youth of Brockton radiates to those around him and ignites that same passion in his colleagues. We are so happy for Mario and honored for the award to be a part of Boys & Girls Club of Brockton."

Club membership has increased since Mario became the Teen Director for Boys & Girls Club of Brockton, as Club members have encouraged their friends to join. Mario serves as an important presence in the lives of Club members, as he has faced similar challenges as many of our members and can provide guidance based on real-life experience.

