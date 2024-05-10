Mario Lemieux Foundation, Highmark Health Announce Major Gift to AHN Cardiovascular Institute, Establishing “The Mario Lemieux Center for Heart Rhythm Care”

Lemieux Foundation, Highmark Health Announce Major Gift to AHN, Establish The Mario Lemieux Center for Heart Rhythm Care Post this

This is the second philanthropic gift to AHN's EP program from the Mario Lemieux Foundation. In 2019, the Foundation created the "Mario Lemieux Innovation and Research Fund" through a $1 million gift, which also was matched by Highmark Health. It was the Foundation's first ever support for an adult cardiovascular program in the greater Pittsburgh region.

In 2005, hockey legend Mario Lemieux was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most prevalent heart rhythm disorder in the country. Since then, his Foundation has helped support AHN's EP program to further advance research and transform the standards of care for complex cardiovascular diseases.

"All of our major gifts have a personal connection, and we are thrilled to renew one that will further benefit those seeking treatment for a heart rhythm condition in western Pennsylvania," said Lemieux. "Our support ensures that Dr. Thosani and his team's remarkable contributions to the field continue to excel right here in Pittsburgh."

AFib is an irregular, often rapid heart rhythm that originates in the top chambers of the heart, reducing blood flow and increasing the risk of stroke. Many patients experience symptoms such as heart palpitations, shortness of breath, and fatigue. The condition affects more than 6 million Americans and is a leading cause of disability, hospitalizations and death in the country.

AHN's EP program has long been at the forefront of innovative techniques and technologies for treating AFib and other heart rhythm disorders. Led by Amit Thosani, MD, Director of AHN Division of Electrophysiology, and backed by the Foundation's support, the EP clinical team has taken significant strides in recent years to advance the care of cardiac patients throughout the region.

Since 2019, AHN's EP program has:

Recruited a world-class clinical research team focused on data collection and clinical trials enrollment.





Introduced cutting-edge technologies to bring the most advanced heart rhythm treatments to patients in Western Pennsylvania .





. Implemented machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to accurately predict whether patients with heart rhythm disorders will benefit from specific therapies and treatments.





Joined more than 10 high-impact, global clinical trials, which will greatly improve standards of care in cardiology.





Hosted more than 40 cardiac electrophysiology programs from around the country to showcase new technologies, promote best practices and share the latest research innovations

The $5 million investment from the Mario Lemieux Foundation and Highmark Health will further advance the academic and research priorities of the AHN EP program, including implementation of novel AI solutions and other technological breakthroughs, clinical trials development and participation in industry-leading research, residency and fellowship training, and provider education.

"AHN's cardiovascular team is a global pioneer in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, and we are extremely proud of the exceptional, life-saving capabilities they bring to our patients and members," said David Holmberg, president and CEO, Highmark Health. "It's a great privilege to support their work, and to do so alongside such a distinguished and instrumental community asset like the Mario Lemieux Foundation."

AGH has long been one of the tri-state region's top quaternary referral centers for advanced cardiovascular care and research. The hospital's cardiovascular team is routinely lauded for its superior quality and capabilities by leading national and international medical organizations, including the Joint Commission, the American College of Cardiology, and the American Heart Association.

In April, AHN and Highmark Health announced plans for a $1 billion transformation of the AGH campus that will include a new cardiovascular patient tower that houses all the hospital's state-of-the-art facilities for diagnosing and treating cardiovascular disease, including the "Mario Lemieux Center for Heart Rhythm Care." Construction is expected to begin early next year.

"Highmark Health and AHN have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to investing in the academic, clinical and research pillars that define our world-class programs and make AGH a destination for those in need of the highest level of cardiovascular care," said Stephen Bailey, MD, Chair, AHN Cardiovascular Institute. "We also have been most fortunate to partner with an amazing organization like the Mario Lemieux Foundation to further ensure that we remain at the forefront of treating heart rhythm conditions that affect millions of people every day across the country and our region."

As the U.S. population continues to age, the number of those diagnosed with AFib is expected to increase to more than 12 million by 2030.

"We are profoundly grateful to the Mario Lemieux Foundation for its support of our Living Health model and mission to create remarkable health experiences and outcomes for our patients," said Mitch Beckman, Highmark Health's chief development officer. "The Foundation's generous support of AHN's electrophysiology team will help drive continuing innovation in the program that will benefit patients in our region for generations to come."

In addition to Dr. Thosani, the key faculty of the AHN Division of Cardiac Electrophysiology who will play a critical role in work supported by the Mario Lemieux Foundation's and Highmark Health's generosity include Emerson Liu MD, Joshua Silverstein MD, George Shaw MD, William Belden, MD, Mati Friehling MD, Tharian Cherian MD, Chris Bonnet, MD, and John Chenarides, MD.

About Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN), a nonprofit, charitable organization, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, serves western Pennsylvania and parts of neighboring states. Commencing operations in 2013, AHN is a $4.7 billion health and wellness organization that has more than 300 clinical locations, including 13 hospitals throughout western Pennsylvania and one in western New York; six Health + Wellness Pavilions; two sports medicine and performance campuses; a comprehensive research institute; ambulatory surgery centers; employed physician organizations; home- and community-based health services; and a group purchasing organization. AHN employs about 22,000 people, has 2,600 physicians on its medical staff, is affiliated with two nursing regional schools, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network