Mario Natarelli, Managing Partner at MBLM, Participated in Fireside Keynote Chat at the DIG SOUTH Tech Summit

"The DIG SOUTH Tech Summit is one of the leading events focused on trends the digital space and I am honored to have been able to speak about Brand Intimacy," stated Natarelli. "I had the opportunity to discuss this new paradigm in marketing and why it is important for brands to build robust emotional connections with their customers."

During the session, Natarelli spoke about the concept of Brand Intimacy, which is defined as the emotional science that measures the bonds we form with the brands we use and love. He provided the audience with key takeaways from MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2019 Study, the largest study of brands based on emotions. This included Disney ranking #1 in 2019 for the first time and how top intimate brands in the U.S. continued to significantly outperform the top brands in the Fortune 500 and S&P indices in both revenue and profit over the past 10 years. Natarelli also offered insights on how companies can cultivate stronger emotional bonds with consumers, deliver better business performance and connect with millennials and Gen-Z.

DIG SOUTH Tech Summit is the only event in the region purpose-built to grow the South's digital economy. With over 12,000 attendees, the event connected leading global brands including Oracle, IBM and Salesforce to the top tech leaders, entrepreneurs and smartest, scalable startups in the South. It took place April 24–26, 2019 at the Charleston Gaillard Center.

About MBLM: MBLM has invented a new marketing paradigm, Brand Intimacy, delivering expertise and offerings across three areas of focus: Agency, Lab and Platform. With offices in seven countries, our multidisciplinary teams help clients build stronger bonds and deliver optimized marketing outcomes and returns for the long term. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

