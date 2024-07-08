Marion Dental Enhances Patient Care with SMART Certification for Safe Amalgam Removal

MARION, Iowa, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Laura Fauchier, a distinguished practitioner at Marion Dental, is proud to announce her upcoming certification in the Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique (SMART). This significant achievement underscores Dr. Fauchier's commitment to providing the highest standard of care while prioritizing the safety and well-being of her patients and the environment.

SMART, developed by the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT), is a comprehensive set of protocols designed to safely remove mercury amalgam fillings. These fillings, often referred to as "silver fillings," contain a mixture of mercury, silver, tin, and other metals. While used in dentistry for many years, concerns of potential health risks associated with mercury exposure prompted safer removal practices.

Dr. Fauchier's SMART certification ensures her patients receive advanced and safe care during the amalgam removal process. SMART protocols are designed to minimize mercury exposure for patients and the dental team through a combination of protective barriers, high-volume suction, and ventilation systems.

A key benefit of SMART is environmental safety. Mercury, a neurotoxin, can contaminate water and ecosystems if not properly disposed of. By adhering to SMART, Dr. Fauchier ensures eco-friendly procedures preventing mercury pollution, aligning with Marion Dental's mission of sustainable and ethical practices.

With her SMART certification, Dr. Fauchier shows dedication to offering healthier alternatives to traditional amalgam fillings. Biocompatible materials, like composite resins, are used as replacements. These materials match the natural color of teeth, providing an aesthetically pleasing result, and eliminate risks associated with mercury exposure.

In addition to the technical aspects of SMART, Dr. Fauchier emphasizes patient education. Understanding risks of mercury amalgam and benefits of SMART empowers patients to make informed decisions. Dr. Fauchier discusses these options with her patients, ensuring they feel confident and comfortable with their treatment choices.

Dr. Fauchier expressed, "I am always seeking to learn better ways to practice dentistry. This benefits my patients because I am constantly finding new methods to provide treatments while ensuring their teeth remain secure."

For more information about Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique (SMART) and to schedule with Dr. Laura Fauchier, please visit Marion Dental's website or contact their office at (319) 377-4867.

About Marion Dental:

They offer a wide range of services, such as Teeth Whitening, Bioclear, Invisalign, laser dentistry, and Veneers. Dr. Fauchier is dedicated to patients' long-term health and safety, and education in the latest techniques, ensuring patients receive advanced care, demonstrating her commitment to excellence.

