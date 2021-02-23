Marion Munley Receives the 2021 ATHENA Leadership Award from the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce

SCRANTON, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce Marion Munley, Esq., Munley Law, as the 2021 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient.

Marion embodies the character of the ATHENA Award, which honors an exceptional individual who has achieved excellence in their business or profession, has served the community in a meaningful way and has assisted women in their attainment of professional goals and leadership skills.

Marion Munley of Munley Law, recipient of the 2021 ATHENA Leadership Award

"Marion is an exceptional example of a community leader paving the way for others. She fights for her clients, commits time to the Lackawanna County community, and ensures the mentorship of young women with careers in law," says Bob Durkin, president of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. "She is an admirable and deserving recipient of this prestigious award."

For more than 30 years, Marion has made her mark in the male-dominated area of trucking law as a dedicated and skilled litigator, taking lead on some of Pennsylvania's largest and groundbreaking legal victories. For a decade Marion provided free legal services to those in need at the Hope Center for Northeastern Pennsylvania. She has supported Lackawanna Pro Bono for more than 20 years, sponsors scholarships at the University of Scranton, Marywood University and Johnson College, as well as contributes to many other local charitable organizations.

Marion mentors young women aspiring to or beginning a career in law. Particularly at Munley Law, she makes herself available for advice and questions and ensures they have a role in the firm's big cases, local networking events, and national conferences. In 2020, Marion received the AAJ's Marie Lambert Award for her commitment to the legal profession, her community, and the advancement of women in law.

The ATHENA Award was first presented in 1982 in Lansing, Michigan and has grown to include presentations to more than 5,000 individuals in hundreds of cities in the United States as well as in Canada, China, Russia and the United Kingdom. The award takes the form of a hand-cast bronze sculpture symbolizing the strength, courage and wisdom of the recipient. The ATHENA Award® Program is nationally underwritten by General Motors and National City Bank. Local sponsorship is provided by Michael A. Barbetti LLC Certified Public Accountants.

Marion will be honored at the Chamber's International Women's Day Luncheon to be held virtually on Monday, March 8.

