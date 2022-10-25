Marion Munley Speaks at Arizona Association for Justice Annual Conference

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury lawyer Marion Munley was recently a featured speaker at the Sidney T. Marable Arizona Association for Justice Annual Conference - 2022 at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The conference, presented by Garrison Financial, was the brainchild of the late Sidney T. Marable, who served as President of the Arizona Trial Lawyers Association (ATLA) in 2004. The annual trial advocacy conference was designed to highlight nationally recognized trial lawyers who would share their wisdom with the ATLA's membership.

Personal Injury Lawyer Marion Munley

An accomplished attorney and speaker, Marion gave a speech entitled "Persuading the Butchers, Bakers and Candlestick Makers: Using Liability and Lay Witnesses to Prove Damages."

A leader in the legal community, Marion was recently elected as the Parliamentarian for the American Association for Justice. A champion of victims' rights and the civil justice system for over 25 years, Marion is known for her compassionate approach to representing the catastrophically injured and her tireless devotion to her clients and their families. Triple Board Certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial, Civil Practice, and Truck Law, Marion has earned an AV-Preeminent® designation from Martindale-Hubbell®, the industry's highest ethical and client satisfaction rating.

Marion serves as the President of the Melvin Belli Trial Lawyers Society. Among her other professional affiliations are the American Board of Trial Advocates, the International Society of Barristers, and the Summit Council, an exclusive group of today's top civil justice attorneys committed to the highest levels of trial advocacy.

Marion was recently named the 2023 "Lawyer of the Year, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs," Northeastern Pennsylvania, by Best Lawyers®. Marion has been named a Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer for the past four years and was recognized as one of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America for 2017 and 2019.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com .

