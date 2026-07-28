Marion Munley Sworn in as President-Elect of American Association for Justice

CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marion Munley, Partner at Munley Law, was sworn in as President-Elect of the American Association for Justice (AAJ) on July 27, 2026. Marion was elected as a national officer for the AAJ in 2022 after over a decade of dedicated service to the Association. Marion is the first woman to become Chair of the AAJ Trucking Litigation Group in 2018 and is also a past chair of the AAJ Women Trial Lawyers Caucus.

AAJ President-Elect Marion Munley

Her leadership in the AAJ has been recognized with many service awards, including the Above and Beyond Award in 2018, 2019, and 2021; the Distinguished Service Award in 2020 and 2021; and the Marie Lambert Award in 2020. In 2020, she was one of the first recipients of the Robert W. Munley Pursuit of Justice Award by the AAJ Trucking Litigation Group.

The American Association for Justice (AAJ) is a 20,000-member organization of plaintiff attorneys whose mission is to protect the right to trial by jury. In her candidate statement, Marion wrote: "I will be a strong, unwavering advocate for our profession and for the clients who depend on us. I will work tirelessly to strengthen our organization and the value we provide members, focusing on three core priorities: Community, advocacy, and education."

Marion is widely recognized as one of the most prominent and respected personal injury lawyers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; she is a triple board-certified civil trial attorney who has spent over 30 years litigating wrongful death, truck crashes, medical negligence, product liability, and nursing home abuse cases on behalf of victims of catastrophic injury. She has won many multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts for injury clients throughout the United States, including one of the largest truck accident settlements in history.

During her career, Marion has received some of the highest honors a lawyer can receive. She has been included in the Top 10 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list; the "Top 100" and "Top 50" Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list. This is the fourth year in a row that Munley has been featured in the Top 10. She has been consistently named as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer for the last 23 years, and has been named to the Top 100 list since 2022. This is her 12th year being named a Top 50 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyer. Additionally, she has been named to the Law Dragon Hall of Fame and the Law Dragon List of the 500 Leading Consumer Attorneys in the United States.

In addition to AAJ, she is a member of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice; the Pennsylvania Bar Association; the Federal Bar Association; the International Society of Barristers; the American Board of Trial Advocates and Summit Council.

Here is a complete list of the 2026-2027 AAJ National Officers:

President, N. John Bey, Atlanta, Georgia

President Elect, Marion Munley, Scranton, Pennsylvania

Vice President, Chris Nace, Washington, DC

Secretary, Derrick Walker, Richmond, Virginia

Treasurer, Laura Yager, St. Petersburg, Florida

Parliamentarian, Steve Herman, New Orleans, Louisiana

Immediate Past President, Bruce Plaxen, Annapolis, Maryland

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

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SOURCE Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys