Marion Munley Named to Top 10 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List for 2026

SCRANTON, Pa., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Munley Law is pleased to announce that truck accident lawyer Marion Munley has been included in the Top 10 Super Lawyers in Pennsylvania, the Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, and the Top 50 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers lists in the 2026 edition of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers.

This is the fourth year in a row that Marion has been featured in the Top 10. She is the only female attorney who made the list in 2026.

Truck Accident Attorney Marion Munley

Marion has been consistently selected to the list of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers for the past 23 years and has been named to the Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list since 2022. This is her 12th year of being named a Top 50 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers.

Marion is widely recognized as one of the most prominent and respected personal injury lawyers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She has won many multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts for injury clients throughout the United States, including one of the largest truck accident settlements in history. She is triple board certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial Law, Civil Practice Advocacy, and Truck Accident Law.

A leader in the legal community, Marion is an active member of the American Association for Justice (AAJ) and currently serves as its Vice President. She was the first woman to become Chair of the AAJ Trucking Litigation and is a past chair of the AAJ Women Trial Lawyers Caucus. She is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, the International Society of Barristers, the Summit Council, and formerly served as President of the Melvin M. Belli Society.

Only 5% of attorneys in the United States are selected to Super Lawyers. To be included in Super Lawyers, an attorney must be nominated by his/her peers or identified by the Super Lawyers research department; lawyers cannot nominate themselves, nor can they pay to be recognized on the list. Nominated attorneys are subjected to a thorough evaluation and selection process.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

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Wendy Lindars

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SOURCE Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys