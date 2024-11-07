Mario's Pizzeria of Naugatuck Launches Exciting New Catering Service

NAUGATUCK, Conn., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mario's Pizzeria of Naugatuck is thrilled to announce the launch of its new catering service, designed to deliver unbeatable culinary delights to any occasion. Whether it's a holiday gathering, business meeting, or school event, customers can indulge in Mario's mouthwatering offerings with the convenience of delivery and pickup options. No need to worry about the details—Mario's mouthwatering cuisine is just a call away, ready to turn any occasion into a memorable feast.

Catering Menu and Ordering Process

Customers are invited to explore the enticing, updated catering menu now available on Mario's Pizzeria's website. Featuring a variety of classic and innovative dishes that promise to delight any palate, the menu has been crafted to cater to a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences. While the restaurant does offer the convenience of online ordering, Mario's Pizzeria strongly encourages placing catering orders via phone. This personalized and interactive approach ensures that each and every order is uniquely tailored to meet specific needs and preferences, allowing the expert staff to provide recommendations and accommodate special requests for a truly custom experience.

To guarantee the highest quality and freshest delivery, a 24-hour notice is required for all catering orders. This ensures that each dish is prepared with the utmost care and precision, allowing Mario's team to deliver an unparalleled dining experience that exceeds expectations.

Complimentary Delivery and Flexible Service

In an effort to make the catering experience as seamless and enjoyable as possible, Mario's Pizzeria is proud to offer a remarkable and generous perk to its valued customers: free delivery within a 70-mile radius of the heart of Naugatuck! Their expansive delivery range ensures that a wider community of food lovers can enjoy Mario's exquisite culinary creations, conveniently brought right to their doorstep, whether they are planning a cozy family gathering or orchestrating a large corporate event.

For those cherished customers who reside outside of this delivery radius, don't worry! Pickup remains a convenient and viable option available to anyone located within the beautiful state of Connecticut. This flexible solution allows customers to still enjoy the signature flavors of Mario's Pizzeria by arranging to collect their meticulously prepared orders at a convenient time, ensuring no one misses out on the acclaimed Italian fare.

Special Promotions and Regular Offerings

In addition to the new catering service, Mario's Pizzeria is excited to promote its regular delivery and pickup options. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the "Daily Special - 2 Large Cheese Pizzas for $20.95" offer, making it easier than ever to enjoy their favorite pizzas at home. With the holiday season approaching, this promotion is perfect for families and friends looking to celebrate together.

Mario's Pizzeria of Naugatuck invites everyone in Connecticut to experience the exceptional taste and quality that defines their signature pizza and catering services. Whether planning a major event or a casual gathering at home, their dedicated team is ready to serve. To place an order or inquire about catering options, call Mario's Pizzeria today and elevate your next occasion with delicious food delivered straight to your door.

About Mario's Pizzeria

Founded in Naugatuck, Mario's Pizzeria has been a beloved local establishment known for its authentic Italian pizzas, pasta, and hearty subs. The new catering service reflects the restaurant's commitment to providing high-quality food and exceptional customer service. For more information about their menu or to place an order, visit https://mariospizzeriact.com/

Contact Information

Kirk T

[email protected]

(203) 723-5850

