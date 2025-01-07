Mariposa Labs Acheives Certifcation to ISO 22716, the Standard for Cosmetic Goods Manufacturing Practices

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mariposa Labs today announced it has obtained certification to ISO 22716 from SGS. After an extensive audit of its good manufacturing practices, Mariposa Labs has been certified as meeting the requirements of CPC-131 in conformance with the provisions of ISO 22716:2007. The certification reflects Mariposa's dedication to meeting the highest standard for contract manufacturing in the Personal Care Industry. Mariposa Labs designs and manufactures a wide range of skincare, hair care, and spa products from their location in Boise, ID.

"Mariposa Labs is proud to be included among a select group of companies worldwide with this prestigious recognition for our success in establishing robust, standardized, and well-defined processes for the design and manufacture of personal care products," said Milt Gillespie, President of Mariposa Labs. "This certification demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality, high-value products to our customers. We take this commitment seriously and recognize the hard work and expertise that our people have invested in building our reputation for excellence."

Developed and overseen by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 22716 is the standard for Cosmetics – Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The standard offers guidance on personnel, technology and administrative management that will affect product quality. Certification indicates compliance to a framework that demonstrates consistently meeting customer and regulatory requirements, and a commitment to providing products that are consistently of the highest quality.

"Mariposa Labs has demonstrated our commitment to focusing on customer demands for high quality products. Successfully completing the rigorous ISO 22716 audit process, by an independent, third-party is indicative of Mariposa Lab's dedication to excellence," said Lisa Swain, Director of Sales, Mariposa Labs.

About Mariposa Labs

Mariposa Labs is a personal care contract manufacturer located in Boise ID, established in 2002. Our mission is to design and produce outstanding personal care products in a safe and ethical working environment. We aim to retain our experienced employees and valued clients by operating under the highest company and industry standards.

