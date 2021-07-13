MARIS Adopts NorthstarMLS's Common Data Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthstarMLS and MARIS announced today their agreement to cooperate on the Common Data Platform (CDP) created to make the real estate markets in the Greater Midwest work better by unifying the marketplace around shared listing data. MARIS joins current CDP partners in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa to make it easier for real estate brokers and agents to serve consumers without the impediments of the jurisdictional boundaries that separate them.

NorthstarMLS and MARIS announced today their agreement to cooperate on the Common Data Platform (CDP) created to make the real estate markets in the Greater Midwest work better by unifying the marketplace around shared listing data. John Mosey, CEO of NorthstarMLS NorthstarMLS

The addition of MARIS to the CDP collaborative vastly increases the exposure of real estate listings belonging to more than 36,000 members of 32 REALTOR® associations in five states with no change to how the originating association operates other than where listings are entered and maintained.

CDP was born out of necessity as the slow pace of efforts to consolidate or share data between neighboring MLS operations was causing brokers and agents to incur additional expenses in areas of market overlap as well as where their businesses were growing. Consumer confusion as to who was best positioned to guide their buying and selling needs was amplified, and third parties moved in to fill the spaces left untended.

CDP overcomes the obstacles and resistance that have historically kept real estate professionals from working together in more efficient and coherent markets. Listings are entered into one repository and are then pulled by the respective MLS technology vendors to deliver search and report results locally, as usual and expected.

"Today, over 93% of Minnesota REALTORS® are able to belong to just one association, pay one MLS fee and use their preferred front-end technology to do business with each other without some border somewhere acting like a toll booth," said John Mosey, CEO of NorthstarMLS. "Just three years ago, it wasn't uncommon, in most of Minnesota, for many agents to belong to at least two and as many as five or six different MLSs."

MARIS and NorthstarMLS do not share any borders; however, the CDP footprint that includes MARIS will extend from the Canadian border to Arkansas.

"There's always another border," said Mosey. "As soon as you've solved the problem in one place, there's another market at some stage or another of reckoning with the dysfunction of overlapping market disorder."

"The MARIS Board of Directors observed the progress that NorthstarMLS was making in Minnesota and Iowa and made a strategic investment in CDP technology with the goal of accelerating the rationalization of markets where our members operate today in Missouri and Southern Illinois," said David Price, President & CEO of MARIS.

"CDP partner organizations can work with technology providers toward collective pricing because the tech providers only need to interface once with one database in order to deliver their solutions to all or some of the CDP partner organizations," added Mosey.

"Today, over 93% of Minnesota REALTORS® are able to belong to just one association, pay one MLS fee and use their preferred front-end technology to do business with each other without some border somewhere acting like a toll booth," said John Mosey, CEO of NorthstarMLS

MARIS and NorthstarMLS aim to complete work on MARIS' transition to the CDP in early 2022.

About MARIS

MARIS (Mid-America Regional Information Systems) is a regional MLS in the heart of the Midwest with a mission of providing an orderly marketplace of cooperation and compensation for participants through a common database of real estate information. Founded in 1995, MARIS supports approximately 14,000 REALTORS in 14 Associations covering 62 counties in Missouri and Southern Illinois.

About NorthstarMLS

NorthstarMLS® supports over 21,900 real estate professionals in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. We provide participating brokers and agents with fast and reliable access to the property information, services and resources that help them make our property markets function efficiently and effectively for both buyers and sellers. NorthstarMLS and its Common Data Platform facilitated more than 106,000 real estate transactions valued over $32.4 billion in 2020.

About Common Data Platform (CDP)

The CDP is an MLS listings database (including a state-of-the-art Add/Edit function) developed and operated by NorthstarMLS to increase access to listing inventory and opportunities for brokers and agents. All participants who share the CDP platform have access to the listing inventories of each other. CDP-partner MLSs benefit from extended cooperation, increased purchasing power, shared costs, and participation in an industry coalition of common interests based on common data.

Media contact:

Kevin Hawkins | WAV Group

206-866-1220 [email protected]

Related Images

maris-adopts-northstarmlss-common.jpg

MARIS Adopts NorthstarMLS's Common Data Platform

NorthstarMLS and MARIS announced today their agreement to cooperate on the Common Data Platform (CDP) created to make the real estate markets in the Greater Midwest work better by unifying the marketplace around shared listing data.

john-mosey.jpg

John Mosey

John Mosey, CEO of NorthstarMLS

image3.jpg

SOURCE NorthstarMLS