Maris Collective Enters New Growth Phase Centered on Targeted Product Development, Brand Innovation

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High-end destination retail curator Maris Collective announced today it is embarking on the next level of growth in its global retail business, outlining a multi-pronged strategy that the company's management team said will allow it to further grow profits in 2019 and beyond.

"After a feverish two years of growth that saw us expand the business around the globe, we're excited to enter and capitalize on this dynamic new growth phase," co-founder LeeAnn Sauter said. "Maris Collective has defined the destination retail space as it exists today. This new chapter will see us emphasize building on the strength of our core concept and properties while continuing to deliver the retail experiences our partners, vendors and clientele expect."

Sauter and fellow co-founder Eric Lopez said the new growth initiative will see a significant emphasis on a handful of core concepts, including brand innovation, in-house product development, and curating meaningful and exclusive high-end product selections and retail experiences for the most discerning clients. They pointed to the recent opening of the new Fred Segal store in Malibu Village, where Maris Collective is curating the selection, as well as the upcoming opening of a bespoke retail boutique at the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora designed by Maris' in-house studio as emblematic of the new focus.

The new strategic approach will spotlight three main business segments:

Being the partner of choice for both current and new international hospitality brands.

Transforming the upscale hospitality experience through the design, development and operation of highly customized environments that deliver a unified, brand-forward experience.

Curating the most meaningful and exclusive product selections for the most discerning clientele, while designing retail experiences that enable scalability and profitability.

"In many ways, this is about getting back to our roots, but with an elevated vision," Lopez said. "We've successfully expanded and established a holistic brand and business infrastructure. Now is the time to capitalize on that and embark on this next level of growth."

The pivot follows a rapid expansion of Maris Collective's global footprint that began in 2016 and saw the company complete a fundraising round to drive the expansion from 2 to 19 properties and 9 to 35+ stores. The company said it was entering this new phase with a significantly strengthened balance sheet; after working with its lenders to remove the burden of long-term debt, the Maris Collective team has been empowered to better deliver the broad array of defining lifestyle experiences its partners and customers have come to expect.

Related links: www.mariscollective.com

SOURCE Maris Collective

Related Links

http://www.mariscollective.com

